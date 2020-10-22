 Skip to main content
Professional storyteller to recount Edgar Allan Poe, other Halloween tales
Professional storyteller to recount Edgar Allan Poe, other Halloween tales

Professional storyteller to recount Edgar Allan Poe, other Halloween tales

Tom Lounges' Record Bin in Hobart is shown. Actor Grant Fitch will perform Edgar Allan Poe stories at the Michigan City store Saturday.

 Joseph S. Pete

The professional storyteller Grant Fitch, a trained actor, will take the stage in Michigan City as Edgar Allan Poe to deliver "disturbing tales of the macabre" just in time for Halloween.

Fitch will give dramatic readings of Poe and other classic horror masters at 7 p.m. Saturday at Tom Lounges Record Bin at 1601 Franklin St. in Michigan City. Tickets are $10.

The former children's librarian, who has worked as an actor for 20 years, gives readings on stage of classic literature throughout the year, performing the work of Mark Twin, O. Henry, James Thurber and Charles Dickens, giving a one-man performance of "A Christmas Carol" at venues like the Genesius Guild at First United Methodist Church in Hammond and 4th Street Theater in Chesterton.

"It's especially popular two times of the year: at Halloween and Christmas," he said. "That's when people really want to hear a story. I do creepy classics like H.P. Lovecraft, more recent tales like Stephen King and Roald Dahl, the 'Willy Wonka' author who wrote horror stories for adults. I do a variety of authors. It's spooky fun for Halloween, especially if you're too old for trick or treating and don't know how to celebrate."

Fitch will also perform spooky stories this Halloween season this year for Tree County Players in southern Indiana via Zoom and for the Hometown Happenings' Witches in the Woods 5K in Crown Point.

Face masks are required at the Michigan City reading and tickets are limited to allow for social distancing.

"I presented Grant last year for his Dickens' 'A Christmas Carol' reading and loved it," Lounges said. "So we are doing Poe this year and hopefully if COVID permits, I plan to bring Grant back to M.C. store for the Christmas shows too."

For more information or tickets, call (219) 945-9511.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

