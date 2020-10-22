Professional storyteller to recount Edgar Allan Poe, other Halloween tales

The professional storyteller Grant Fitch, a trained actor, will take the stage in Michigan City as Edgar Allan Poe to deliver "disturbing tales of the macabre" just in time for Halloween.

Fitch will give dramatic readings of Poe and other classic horror masters at 7 p.m. Saturday at Tom Lounges Record Bin at 1601 Franklin St. in Michigan City. Tickets are $10.

The former children's librarian, who has worked as an actor for 20 years, gives readings on stage of classic literature throughout the year, performing the work of Mark Twin, O. Henry, James Thurber and Charles Dickens, giving a one-man performance of "A Christmas Carol" at venues like the Genesius Guild at First United Methodist Church in Hammond and 4th Street Theater in Chesterton.

"It's especially popular two times of the year: at Halloween and Christmas," he said. "That's when people really want to hear a story. I do creepy classics like H.P. Lovecraft, more recent tales like Stephen King and Roald Dahl, the 'Willy Wonka' author who wrote horror stories for adults. I do a variety of authors. It's spooky fun for Halloween, especially if you're too old for trick or treating and don't know how to celebrate."