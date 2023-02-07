A professor will give a talk to The Calumet City Historical Society about the Chicago Portage water passage.

Prof. David Dolak will deliver a public lecture at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Calumet City Historical Society Center at 760 Wentworth Ave. in Calumet City.

His talk is titled "Geology as Destiny: Across the Chicago Portage, a Story of Glaciers, Voyageurs, and Carp!"

"Chicago’s pre-eminence as the largest metropolitan area in the middle of North America is a result of the fortuitous access conditions across the Mid-Continental watershed divide created by glacial processes over the past 10,000 years," the Calumet City Historical Society said in a press release. "The Chicago Portage water passage has been used by Native Americans and European voyageurs and ultimately exploited by the famous reversal of the Chicago River by the Sanitary and Ship Canal. It led to economic and population growth in the Region but also created environmental costs."

The presentation will include the lecture, visual images and a live performance of an original song.

"David Dolak is an environmental scientist, musician, luthier, and outdoorsman," the Calumet City Historical Society said in a press release. "He has worked at Indiana Dunes National Park and Argonne National Laboratory and is a Professor at Columbia College Chicago."

The event is free and open to the public. It follows a general membership meeting of the Calumet City Historical Society at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The Calumet City Historical Society Center is open from 2. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday and 1 to 5 p.m. on the second Sunday of every month.

For more information, email calcityhistory@aol.com, call 708-832-9390 or visit calumetcityhistoricalsociety.org.