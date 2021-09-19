Project aims to reconnect Wolf Lake with Powerhorn Lake, restoring marshland

The project will install a water control structure at the north end of the lake. It will adjust the water level to drain water into the northern marsh and Wolf Lake, which flows through the Indian Creek path to the Calumet River into Lake Michigan.

The water level must be just right for a marsh to thrive. Restoration will boost populations of fish like the Northern Pike, Yellow Perch and Grass Pickerel, while the habitat will support birds like the Least Bittern, Common Gallinule and Pied-billed Grebe.

“At Audubon, we know what is good for birds is good for people. Recent scientific studies of bird populations have sounded the alarm. We know North America has lost more than a quarter of its bird population in the last 50 years,” said Michelle Parker, vice president and executive director of Audubon Great Lakes. “We are working to ensure that the waters and lands of this iconic ecosystem remain healthy for the communities of birds and people and thankfully we know what to do and have the amazing community and agency partners in place to reverse this trend of wildlife declines and at the same time alleviate some of the flooding and issues facing the South Side communities.”