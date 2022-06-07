Prolific Region singer-songwriter Robert Rolfe Feddersen worked with legendary Steve Albini on new album

CROWN POINT — One of the Region's most prolific singer-songwriters just wrapped up recording his 10th solo album with the legendary Chicago-based producer Steve Albini.

Crown Point resident Robert Rolfe Feddersen will next release "The Distance." The veteran musician recorded the record at the Chicago studio of Albini, a Big Black and Shellac band member who worked with music industry titans like Nirvana, Jimmy Page and Robert Plant, PJ Harvey, Veruca Salt, the Pixies, the Breeders, Bush, Jawbreaker, Joanna Newsom, Superchunk, Chevelle, Cheap Trick, Helmet and The Jesus Lizard.

"The Distance" is now being mastered at Chicago Mastering Service and will be pressed into a vinyl record at Smashed Plastic Record Pressing. It will come out on vinyl, CD and streaming services such as iTunes. It's likely to come out in about a year.

The album features two and a half years of Feddersen's music.

"It's super-folky in the vein of John Prine and Todd Snider," he said. "It's super-short songs of three minutes or less. I don't like to wear out my welcome. I'm not a jam band. I like to have a good story and tell it quick. I find it keeps people's interest."

His songs are driven by narrative. Songs on his new album for instance regale listeners with tales about the outlaw Billy who would do anything to get a pair of snakeskin boots, what would have happened if Robert Zimmerman never changed his name to Bob Dylan and Feddersen's beloved bulldog Jellybean, who is "more stubborn than any creature alive."

"I really do short stories. I'm a big fan of that jam," he said. "I don't like indulgent jam music. I really like a short story with a punk rock ethos."

He writes new music all the time, drawing inspiration from far and wide.

"It's something that means something to me," he said. "It might be visiting a cool place, meeting someone, reading a great book, watching a great movie, whatever strikes me to write a song. I write every day."

Crafting an album is a matter of winnowing his material down to a cohesive whole that flows well. He grew up with albums and remains committed to the format.

"To make a record you need to have songs that sound cohesive together," he said. "There's a big amount of editing. With a 15-song album like 'The Distance,' there are another 25 songs that didn't get the cut. Whatever songs seem to get the most reaction from live audiences, we put on the record. These songs went over very well."

He's wanted to be a musician since he was young, since first hearing The Beatles.

"I was enthralled," he said. "I bought all their albums. They were my biggest influence as a teenager. Paul McCartney and Lemmy from Motorhead are my two biggest influences, both great in their own right. I try for a sound that combines both, as unbelievable as that is."

Feddersen previously released three albums with the hard rock band Loudmouth, which toured nationally and had music featured on videogames and in movie soundtracks like "Varsity Blues."

The Oak Lawn native formed the band with a drummer from his high school, finding a guitar player after putting up an ad at a South Side music store. The post-grunge act toured with bands like Megadeath, Bad Religion, Godsmack, Kid Rock and Black Label Society.

"Touring is a lot of hard work, though the work itself is fun," he said. "I would compare it to what athletes bring to a game. When you do 170 shows a year, performing for three or four hours, that affects your voice. It affects you physically and mentally. You need to drink a lot of water, hydrate and watch how long you're hanging out after a show."

Loudmouth often recorded music for movie trailers like "Cars 2," "Flight Plan" with Jodie Foster and "The Wedding Ringer" with Kevin Hart and Josh Gad. They also got to perform with Metallica, who was a fan of their music.

"The biggest metal band in the world, Metallica, came to see us at the Double Door in Chicago," he said. "It was unbelievable. I was a huge Metallica fan since 'Kill 'Em All.' They talked even about us in Hit Parader magazine. James Hetfield was asked who he was listening to and he said 'Loudmouth.' They told us they loved our stuff. They loved the song 'Not Free.' They brought me on stage in St. Louis to come up and sing it with them."

The band eventually broke up amicably. It recently did a 20-year reunion show in Midlothian that Feddersen described as like "riding a bike."

Feddersen embarked on a solo music career in 2006, pivoting in a different direction from the hard rock and metal he played with Loudmouth. He also loved folk music and Americana, a very different sound, and decided to become an acoustic act.

"I'm a huge reader. I love stories. There's nothing like pairing a good story with song. It's like a great cheese and wine," he said. "I love playing live and observing what's going on with the vibe of the place. I love to create a positive vibe in the room and bring people together. I love performing for people and that positive feeling of people hearing music live."

Feddersen relocated to his wife's hometown of Crown Point more than two decades ago. He's performed extensively around Northwest Indiana and the greater Chicagoland area, including Southeast Wisconsin. Occasionally venturing out farther, he does solo shows everywhere from Nashville to Traverse City in Michigan.

Matthew Sotelo has been a roadie for Feddersen since 2019.

"His work is really something to vibe to and I enjoy it. It's just the jam," he said. "He's a very friendly guy. He knows everyone that walks through. He's just cool. He's just an all-around great guy who cares about his friends and fans."

Feddersen is also a lifelong White Sox fan who met Albini after he wrote a song celebrating the White Sox World Series win in 2005 called "Win or Die Trying." He sent it to longtime radio host Steve Dahl, who plated it on the air. Albini heard it, loved it and called in.

"He's a White Sox season ticket holder and told me he would produce me," Feddersen said. "It's my favorite baseball team, and they played it at the ballpark, which was unbelievable. The song was inspired by that team and just putting your all into whatever you're doing and doing it all the way."

He's enjoyed working with Albini at his Electrical Audio recording studio over the years.

"Steve is such a professional. He works furiously fast. He's a fast worker and efficient," he said. "He's a true engineer of sound."

Albini produced legendary albums like Nirvana's "In Utero" and the Pixies' "Surfer Rosa."

"He's a consummate professional," Feddersen said. "He's also hilarious. He's one of the funniest people I've ever met. He has a story about everything. He can tell you about how a tardigrade can survive in space or how schmutz came from the Yiddish language. I was recording a song about a milkman and Steve told me about a comic strip character Reid Fleming: The World's Toughest Milkman. They made a movie about it. It's always an experience in edification with Steve. You're always learning something."

Feddersen is constantly recording new music and performing live shows. He's built up a loyal following known as Fedd Heads.

"I never thought I'd be able to sustain a living doing this," he said. "There are a lot of factors in having a career. You're only as good as your last live show. Then you have to do it again. You have to keep your nose to the grindstone. I'm a workaholic when it comes to music, always looking for the next gig. I keep on pushing the boulder."

He frequently performs at craft breweries, such as 18th Street Brewery, Byway Brewing and Burn Em Brewing. He started playing Bell's Eccentric Cafe in Kalamazoo, Michigan, in the mid-1990s and came to appreciate how he could do earlier shows in a more intimate venue with a laidback audience and engaged crowd.

"People who love craft beer also want something original in music," he said. "A lot of people who come to my shows are huge fans of the art and the music. I don't play cover songs. I play all my own music."

Most live acts in Northwest Indiana play cover music, but Feddersen manages to reach live audiences with his original work.

"You have to engage an audience with songs they aren't familiar with," he said. "It's not an Eagles song or a Beatles song. It's something from somebody's soul. It's a different experience, a more authentic experience. It's somebody's heart and soul, not songs they learned and rehearsed. It's more emotional music that's all about that feeling."

After being limited during the pandemic, Feddersen is glad to get back out and do more live shows instead of doing online and Facebook Live shows. It's been gradually building back up.

"It has been phenomenal to do live music again," he said. "I love the immediate and sending out an emotion. The audience recognizes that somebody is singing something they're passionate about. It's a tangible experience that can only be live. It's nice to have a resume but I've never rested on my laurels. Every time is the first time. It's always a new day and I always try to put on the best show possible. I'm grateful for my fans. I try to keep and grow that."

For more information, including a schedule of upcoming concerts, visit robertrolfefeddersen.com or find him on Facebook or Instagram.

