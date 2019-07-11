Public tour of native plant garden in Munster planned

The Shirley Heinze Land Trust has arranged for a public tour of a native plant garden in Munster.
People can tour homeowner Karl Ackermann's home garden at 8743 Linden Ave. in Munster from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 20 to see more than 100 species of native grasses, shrubs and flowers. It won a Bringing Nature Home Award from the Shirley Heinze Land Trust.
“Home gardeners and landscapers have a role to play in supporting our mission to protect natural land and support wildlife habitat in Northwest Indiana,” said Sarah Barnes, programs manager for Shirley Heinze Land Trust. “Using native plants in gardens and landscapes can help create corridors of habitat for birds and pollinators such as bees, butterflies and other wildlife, enabling these species to migrate through highly developed urban areas.”
Ackermann and representatives of the Shirley Heinze Land Trust and The Nature Conservancy will be on hand to answer questions about planting native species in their landscaping, the environmental benefits thereof, local nature preserves and other events. He is a member of the Wild Ones, Gibson Woods Chapter 38, which is "an organization that promotes environmentally sound landscaping practices to encourage biodiversity through the preservation, restoration, and establishment of native plant communities."
For more information, call 708-790-1322 or email acks123@sbcglobal.net.