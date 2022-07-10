Publishers Weekly best sellers, July 10

HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
2. “Suspects” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
3. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
4. “Escape” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
5. “Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith” by Adam Christopher (Random House Worlds)
6. “The Measure” by Nikki Erlick (William Morrow)
7. “The House Across the Lake” by Riley Sager (Dutton)
8. “Nightwork” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)
9. “Run, Rose, Run” by Parton/Patterson (Little, Brown)
10. “Meant to Be” by Emily Giffin (Ballantine)
11. “Tom Clancy: Zero Hour” by Don Bentley (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
12. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)
13. “22 Seconds” by Patterson/Paetro (Little, Brown)
14. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks (Viking)
15. “Dream Town” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Battle for the American Mind” by Pete Hegseth (Broadside)
2. “Half Homemade, Fully Delicious” by David Venable (Ballantine)
3. “Not My First Rodeo” by Kristi Noem (Twelve)
4. “How Are You, Really?” by Jenna Kutcher (Dey Street)
5. “Why We Did It” by Tim Miller (Harper)
6. “Scars and Stripes” by Kennedy/Palmisciano (Atria)
7. “Killing the Killers” by O’Reilly/Dugard (St. Martin’s Press)
8. “Leading Lightly” by Jody Michael (Greenleaf)
9. “The Power of One More” by Ed Mylett (Wiley)
10. “Finding Me” by Viola Davis (HarperOne)
11. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brene Brown (Random House)
12. “Happy-Go-Lucky” by David Sedaris (Little, Brown)
13. “James Patterson” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)
14. “An Immense World” by Ed Yong (Random House)
15. “I’d Like to Play Alone, Please” by Tom Segura (Grand Central Publishing)