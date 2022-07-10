 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Publishers Weekly best sellers, July 10

  • 0

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

2. “Suspects” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

3. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

4. “Escape” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

5. “Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith” by Adam Christopher (Random House Worlds)

6. “The Measure” by Nikki Erlick (William Morrow)

7. “The House Across the Lake” by Riley Sager (Dutton)

8. “Nightwork” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

9. “Run, Rose, Run” by Parton/Patterson (Little, Brown)

10. “Meant to Be” by Emily Giffin (Ballantine)

11. “Tom Clancy: Zero Hour” by Don Bentley (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

People are also reading…

12. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

13. “22 Seconds” by Patterson/Paetro (Little, Brown)

14. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks (Viking)

15. “Dream Town” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Battle for the American Mind” by Pete Hegseth (Broadside)

2. “Half Homemade, Fully Delicious” by David Venable (Ballantine)

3. “Not My First Rodeo” by Kristi Noem (Twelve)

4. “How Are You, Really?” by Jenna Kutcher (Dey Street)

5. “Why We Did It” by Tim Miller (Harper)

6. “Scars and Stripes” by Kennedy/Palmisciano (Atria)

7. “Killing the Killers” by O’Reilly/Dugard (St. Martin’s Press)

8. “Leading Lightly” by Jody Michael (Greenleaf)

9. “The Power of One More” by Ed Mylett (Wiley)

10. “Finding Me” by Viola Davis (HarperOne)

11. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brene Brown (Random House)

12. “Happy-Go-Lucky” by David Sedaris (Little, Brown)

13. “James Patterson” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

14. “An Immense World” by Ed Yong (Random House)

15. “I’d Like to Play Alone, Please” by Tom Segura (Grand Central Publishing)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Kanye West sued after being accused of failing to return 'rare' clothing items

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts