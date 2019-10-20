Chicago's Navy Pier is even brighter this season with its Pier Pumpkin Lights display.
"This is the first year for Pier Pumpkin Lights," said Anna Schapiro, Navy Pier spokeswoman. "We want to let people know that there's a lot to do on Navy Pier, and not just in the summer."
Pier Pumpkin Lights runs through Nov. 2 and features assorted light designs and various Halloween-inspired stations throughout the Chicago landmark.
Schapiro said guests will see the displays from the time they enter the Pier to just past the Centennial Wheel. Displays include Skeleton Grave Dancers, Garden of Totems, Jack -O-Lantern Jamboree, Pumpkin Picasso and more.
"There are many carved pumpkins with lights that glow. We're making the pier more of a visual experience at night," Schapiro said.
Trick-or-treating experiences will also be presented on Oct. 26, 27 and 31.
On select weekend dates, as it gets closer to Halloween, guests can visit the Amazing Chicago's Funhouse Maze, which will have a Haunted Maze display inside.
Food and drink specials at various restaurants throughout the Pier will have a Pumpkin Pier theme as well. Visitors can also attend the Cosplay on the Pier: Halloween Fest 2019 from 2 to 10 p.m. Oct. 26.
For more information about Pier Pumpkin Lights, visit navypier.org.