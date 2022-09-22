Puppy Prom to be held in Merrillville

A Puppy Prom fundraiser will be held Sept. 25 at The American Legion in Merrillville.

The event is presented in conjunction with Sandy Paws Gang, and is an American Legion fundraiser to help veterans. The Sandy Paws Gang is a group which provides therapy dogs and "activities for healing purposes" according to its website.

"The Sandy Paws Gang does very good work," said Angela McCrovitz, a Region chef whose dog Butterscotch works with Sandy Paws.

McCrovitz said the Puppy Prom is open to the general public and will offer activities from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Pet parents can bring their fancily dressed dogs to the event where they'll walk down a red carpet and have the chance to be crowned king and queen of the prom. (Leashed and well-behaved dogs are invited to participate.)

The prom will also include live music, beer and wine, hot dogs, golf cart rides and more. McCrovitz said she'll be making various specialty hot dogs called Dawgs for Vets, which will be for sale at the event. Among specialty dogs will be bratwurst, Polish Sausage and more.

While the Puppy Prom is a free event, donations are suggested. Proceeds benefit the American Legion and its Veteran causes.

FYI: The Puppy Prom will be held from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at American Legion, 7430 Broadway, Merrillville. Event is free. The first 100 guests will get a Sunshine Swag Bag. Visit sandypawsgang.com.