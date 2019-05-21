Purdue Northwest hopes concert series will make Gabis Arboretum like Red Rocks

Purdue University Northwest hopes its upcoming Acorn Concert Series this summer will help make Gabis Arboretum in Porter County like the Red Rocks Amphitheatre outside Denver or some other landmark, open-air venue.
“When you think about the best live music venues in the country, you think about places like Red Rocks in Colorado or The Gorge in Washington," former Gabis board member and Merrill Lynch financial adviser Derek Braggs said. "The reason these places are such popular destinations is due to the natural landscape that surrounds them. Gabis Arboretum offers that. When you enter the arboretum, you see 300 acres of what Northwest Indiana was like before it was developed. Guests really enjoy spending an evening there and the musicians love to play at this venue."
The Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest — 450 West 100 North, just south of U.S. 30 behind the Shorewood neighborhood — will kick off the concert series at 7 p.m. June 1. The 10-piece Pink Floyd cover band Echoes of Pompeii, a popular act across the Midwest since 2001, will headline with the series with laser lights, psychedelic visuals, synthesizers and horn arrangements that they're known for.
“The arboretum is very excited for the upcoming season, and we are thankful to our corporate sponsors Bank of America/Merrill Lynch, Thorgren Industries and Indiana Beverage,” Gabis Arboretum Executive Director Stephanie Blackstock said. “They make it possible for us to attract top talent and keep our ticket prices low for guests.”
Mr. Funnyman will open the concert, which people can enjoy while sitting on lawn chairs or blankets amid the treetops at the former Taltree Arboretum, a 300-acre oak preserve. Food, beer and wine will be available for purchase.
“Bank of America is proud to continue supporting this concert series,” said Dillon Dalton, managing director and market executive for Bank of America. “We recognize and appreciate the mission of Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest to preserve the natural landscape and educate the people in our community. We feel that the arboretum and the programs that they offer are a tremendous asset to the future of Northwest Indiana.”
Tickets cost $15 in advance and $20 the week of the concert. Kids 12 years old and younger are free. Tickets can be bought at the gate or online at pnw.edu/gabis-concerts.