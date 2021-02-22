 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Purdue Northwest to host poetry slam for Black History Month
urgent

Purdue Northwest to host poetry slam for Black History Month

{{featured_button_text}}
Purdue Northwest to host poetry slam for Black History Month

A participant performs at the 2020 PNW Black History Month Poetry Slam. This year’s poetry slam will take place virtually on Feb. 23. It's one of many events planned by Purdue Northwest to mark Black History Month.

 Provided

Spoken word poets from across the nation will throw down and compete at a poetry slam hosted by Purdue University Northwest Tuesday evening.

Purdue University Northwest's CHESS gallery at 7011 Indianapolis Boulevard in Hammond will host the annual Black History Month Poetry Slam at 5 p.m. Tuesday. It will be broadcast to the public virtually via Facebook Love at Facebook.com/PNWCHESS/Live with no in-person attendance because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, one of many cultural programs the university has hosted during February to commemorate Black History Month, will feature "top talent from Young Chicago Authors, Get Lit and other organizations."

DJ Ca$h Era will emcee the poetry slam, which will run from 5 to 7 p.m.

Round One kicks off at 5:10 p.m. with Austin Antoine from California, Jennifer Falú from New York City, Calvin “madeS.O.N.” from Miami, and E'mon Lauren from Chicago.

At 5:50 there will be live voting, music and viewer questions.

The results of the first round will be announced at 6:10 p.m. with Round Two featuring the last two finalists kicking off at 6:15 p.m.

The public can vote on the winner, who will give a final performance at 6:50 p.m.

"Join us for our annual Poetry Slam featuring top talent across the nation," Purdue University Northwest said in a press release. "Be part of the audience and take part in the live voting. Help decide who will take the crown!"

For more information, visit Facebook.com/PNWCHESS/live/.

NWI Business Ins and Outs: Openings include Safari Beach Tan, Johnny Rockets, Restaurant Tarascos and Wild Wood's: A Gathering Place; closings include Suttle Bistro and Altar Artifacts

NWI Business Ins and Outs: Openings include Safari Beach Tan, Johnny Rockets, Restaurant Tarascos and Wild Wood's: A Gathering Place; closings include Suttle Bistro and Altar Artifacts

'The business has changed'

'The business has changed'

  • Joseph S. Pete
  • Updated

The concept proved popular and he expanded to Portage in 2004. Now he's expanding the chain further, taking over Beach Tan Express salons his …

'A little mini-vacation'

'A little mini-vacation'

  • Joseph S. Pete
  • Updated

Both of the new tanning salons are about 1,500 square feet with about 14 tanning booths. They also offer spray tans.

College turned into fireworks store

College turned into fireworks store

  • Joseph S. Pete
  • Updated

Only in the Region, where the Fourth of July is roughly celebrated from the beginning of May to the end of September, would a college be turne…

Restaurant Tarascos opens in Hammond

Restaurant Tarascos opens in Hammond

  • Joseph S. Pete
  • Updated

Restaurant Tarascos opened at 6257 Hohman Ave., just south of downtown Hammond. The restaurant offers Mexican cuisine at affordable prices. It…

Suttle Bistro shutters in Miller

Suttle Bistro shutters in Miller

  • Joseph S. Pete
  • Updated

Suttle Bistro, a laid-back neighborhood eatery at 6039 Miller Ave. in Gary's lakefront Miller enclave, has closed after a short run in the spa…

Altar closes in downtown Michigan City

Altar closes in downtown Michigan City

  • Joseph S. Pete
  • Updated

Altar Artifacts had the bad luck of opening in November 2019, just a few months before the coronavirus pandemic swept the world.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Electronic Music Duo Daft Punk Split After 28 Years

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts