Purdue Northwest to host poetry slam for Black History Month

Spoken word poets from across the nation will throw down and compete at a poetry slam hosted by Purdue University Northwest Tuesday evening.

Purdue University Northwest's CHESS gallery at 7011 Indianapolis Boulevard in Hammond will host the annual Black History Month Poetry Slam at 5 p.m. Tuesday. It will be broadcast to the public virtually via Facebook Love at Facebook.com/PNWCHESS/Live with no in-person attendance because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, one of many cultural programs the university has hosted during February to commemorate Black History Month, will feature "top talent from Young Chicago Authors, Get Lit and other organizations."

DJ Ca$h Era will emcee the poetry slam, which will run from 5 to 7 p.m.

Round One kicks off at 5:10 p.m. with Austin Antoine from California, Jennifer Falú from New York City, Calvin “madeS.O.N.” from Miami, and E'mon Lauren from Chicago.

At 5:50 there will be live voting, music and viewer questions.

The results of the first round will be announced at 6:10 p.m. with Round Two featuring the last two finalists kicking off at 6:15 p.m.

The public can vote on the winner, who will give a final performance at 6:50 p.m.