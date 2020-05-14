'Quaranchella' concerts let locked down neighbors let loose

“I was going out of my mind inside the house here as a lot of musicians are,” Chester said. “I thought, ‘Why don’t we take this outside once a week?’”

The most recent show, on Mother’s Day eve, had a maternal theme. Chester’s own mother, who raised him alone after his father died when he was 11, sat behind him in his front yard.

Chester sat at his keyboard, a small amp alongside, and opened the show with his friend, saxophonist Katja Rieckermann, standing at a safe distance for a ripping rendition of Little Richard’s “Long Tall Sally” on the day the rock legend died.

He played “That’s the Way of the World,” recounting how his mother took him to an Earth, Wind & Fire concert when he was a child: “We had to leave after 10 minutes because she said it was too loud.”

He played Elton John’s “Mama Can’t Buy You Love.” And he played “Stacy’s Mom” by Fountains of Wayne -- a jokey song, but one that shows that the cul-de-sac concerts are not entirely light-hearted. Its co-writer, Adam Schlesinger, died last month of COVID-19.

Chester said “there wasn’t a dry eye on the block” one recent evening when he played Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Boxer,” the favorite song of one neighbor’s dying father.