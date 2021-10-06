Queen of All Saints Catholic Church exhibiting 'mini-masterpieces of nature scenes'

The Legacy Center Gallery in the Queen of All Saints Catholic Church in Michigan City is exhibiting the work of local artist Don Grott.

He will show both full-sized and "mini-masterpieces of nature scenes in all seasons, ranging from autumnal hues to winter whites and bring summer colors" at the church at 1719 E. Barker Ave.

Grott started oil painting on a “lazy winter Sunday afternoon” while stationed at a U.S. Air Force base near Belleville, Ill.

“I simply decided to try painting and drove to town and bought a canvas, brushes and paint along with a wintery Christmas card for inspiration," he said.

Grott has gone on to paint murals for homes and businesses. He painted every building at an Air Force base in France with a mural and took first place at a regional art show while he was stationed abroad. He often donates paintings to help the Special Olympics and other charitable organizations to raise funds.

His work is being displayed at the Catholic Church's Legacy Center, a gathering space for the parish and community that seeks to showcase the arts in its gallery.

Grott will appear for a meet the artist reception from 8:30 a.m. to noon Sunday. His work will hang through Dec. 31.