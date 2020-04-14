Quibi stars have no quibble with new phone-only filmmaking

Waltz's show has 16 episodes and with each running about 10 minutes, the total entertainment time of “Most Dangerous Game” is what you'd find at any film at the cineplex. It's just in chunks.

“It would be a movie if you string them together except for the fact that they employed additional nifty, crafty dramatic twists and turns to chain the individual portions together,” he says.

James was attracted to his Quibi show because it tackled race and policing in a very current way — telling the story of a black man framed by cops, with references to Black Lives Matter and a nod to the power of social media.

“Without question. I always believe that our power as artists is to make art that reflects life and society and to me the story of ‘#FreeRayshawn’ is no different,” he says.

Waltz, who has won Oscars for “Django Unchained” and “Inglourious Basterds,” says Quibi doesn't need to be compared to other types of filmmaking.

“Just because it’s short doesn’t mean it’s of lesser quality or value,” he says. “It’s not the little cousin or the derivative or the smaller form of anything. It is Quibi. It is a thing in itself.”