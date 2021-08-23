Quiet Riot to get wild, wild, wild at Avenue 912

Quiet Riot, the first heavy metal band to top the pop chart at #1 on Billboard magazine, will play in Griffith Thursday.

"It will be a rock and rock party," guitarist Alex Grossi said. "Now that things are opening back up, people are ready to go party."

Quiet Riot, known for such hits as "Mama Weer All Crazee Now," will play at 9 p.m. Thursday at Avenue 912, the new concert venue at 202 W. Ridge Road. Chicago-based The Outfit, which now features Candlebox guitarist Mike Leslie as its new lead singer and guitar player, will perform as the opening act at 7:30 p.m.

“All of us at Avenue 912 are proud to be bringing this esteemed group of musicians to their fans here in Northwest Indiana," Avenue 912 co-owner Tony Hobson said.

Quiet Riot is a Los Angeles-based hard rock band that exploded onto the scene with the 1983 commercial smash album "Metal Health," which made them an overnight sensation and helped usher in the 1980s heavy metal scene.

“We are extremely proud having Quiet Riot at our venue. It’s not too often you can get this up close and personal to a national act," Avenue 912 co-owner Patrick Murdock said. "We also want to thank Capriotti's Sandwich Shop in Hammond and coming soon to Schererville for their support of this incredible event."