Rachael Ray tapes show from home, makes $4M virus donation

Half the money will go to animal rescue. The animal lover says “a lot of the shelters can’t afford to keep going, there’s no workers. Animals are in crisis too."

“The more you earn in life, the more you owe in service and the more you owe to your community," said a passionate Ray. “It is our absolute responsibility to take care of each other."

That’s the answer she gives when asked why she’s donating so much — and also she’s afraid of her mother.

No, she’s not afraid that she might contract the virus, she's “absolutely scared to death" of the 85-year-old tough Sicilian who lives across the street.

“I’m scared because she’s tough," Ray said. “She wants a daily update of what you're doing to help the world. In detail."

Ray grew up cleaning shrimp and helping out in her mother's restaurant kitchen. They spent holidays alongside police and firefighters feeding hungry families. Their family celebrated the following day.

“Every holiday was like that. You had to be of service."