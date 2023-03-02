There'll be plenty of fast, competitive action and adventure in the spotlight this weekend in Rosemont.

Monster Jam drives into Allstate Arena in Rosemont Friday through Sunday.

During the event, highlighting motorsports, various skilled drivers will operate souped up, splashy looking cars as they engage in fast and furious competition. This weekend, drivers will compete in the Arena Championship Series.

"The shows are super fun," said Linsey Read, a driver in Monster Jam. Read, who is the only female driver on the Monster jam roster for this visit to Rosemont, drives the colorful Scooby-Doo Truck.

Read, who is in her seventh year of driving, has been with Monster Jam since 2016. She said she's excited to show off her competitive driving skills in Rosemont for fans. "People are really into it there," she said.

Monster Jam, presented by Feld Entertainment, is always a high energy show starring talented competitive drivers. This year Monster Jam is celebrating three decades of bringing excitement to fans.

As the only woman to currently star in Monster Jam, Read said it's an "awesome" feeling to know she has the opportunity to compete in the Monster Jam arena.

"I want to show we can do this. I'm the only girl. It means a lot to me," Read said. Demonstrating "girl power" is exhilarating for Read.

The driver said she became interested in competitive driving when she'd attend past Monster Jam shows in her hometown of El Paso, Texas. She and the locals would take to the street and engage in truck races during the show's intermission.

"It was a great experience," Read said.

Read, 35, also said she remembers seeing driver Candice Jolly at past Monster Jam shows that would come to El Paso.

"I always thought 'This girl is so cool. I want to be like her.'"

Read, who is the mother of 4, said her husband drives Sprint cars and her 5-year-old daughter drives Go-Karts. So, driving is a real family affair.

Along with Scooby-Doo, other trucks starring in the show include Grave Digger, El Toro Loco, Megalodon, Zombie, Stone Crusher and others.

Show attendees can attend a pit party from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday and Sunday. During the party, guests can get up close to the trucks, meet the drivers, get autographs and take photos.

FYI: Monster Jam will run Friday to Sunday at Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. For tickets, visit ticketmaster.com. For more information on Monster Jam, visit monsterjam.com.