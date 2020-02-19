Ramen competition will pit Region's top chefs against each other

Some of Northwest Indiana's top chefs will square off to see who can make the best Ramen.

Zorn Brewing Company at 605 E. 9th Street in Michigan City will host the “First Annual Ramen Competition Pop Up Series” from 6 to 11 p.m. March 14.

“Having some of NWI’s most talented chefs in my kitchen is an honor. We are competing against each other, but at the same time we are working together to showcase our individual talents," Zorn Chef Wojtek Majcherczyk said. “Ramen is the best dish I can think of to showcase talent and compete with. It is complex and many unique flavors can be derived when crafted right. It takes someone with skill, experience and knowledge to know how to prepare this delicate dish right. May the best chef win."

Competitors include Majcherczyk, Erik Bakrevski from Franklin House in Valparaiso, Scot Hinkel from Bait Shop in Valparaiso, Cody Mang from Nomad Visions Catering and Events in Chesterton, Chris Pappas from Provecho Latín Provisions in Crown Point, and one more chef who has yet to be determined.