Ramen competition will pit Region's top chefs against each other
Zorn Brewing Company will host the “First Annual Ramen Competition Pop Up Series” on March 14. 

Some of Northwest Indiana's top chefs will square off to see who can make the best Ramen.

Zorn Brewing Company at 605 E. 9th Street in Michigan City will host the “First Annual Ramen Competition Pop Up Series” from 6  to 11 p.m. March 14. 

“Having some of NWI’s most talented chefs in my kitchen is an honor. We are competing against each other, but at the same time we are working together to showcase our individual talents," Zorn Chef Wojtek Majcherczyk said. “Ramen is the best dish I can think of to showcase talent and compete with. It is complex and many unique flavors can be derived when crafted right. It takes someone with skill, experience and knowledge to know how to prepare this delicate dish right. May the best chef win."

Competitors include Majcherczyk, Erik Bakrevski from Franklin House in Valparaiso, Scot Hinkel from Bait Shop in Valparaiso, Cody Mang from Nomad Visions Catering and Events in Chesterton, Chris Pappas from Provecho Latín Provisions in Crown Point, and one more chef who has yet to be determined.

“I love the idea of a competition, while also not even caring about winning. Getting multiple talented people together in the same room to make some of the best work that’s special to me. It really helps that it’s Ramen,” Bakrevski said. “I got hooked on Ramen about six years ago. I then ate it every chance I got. Then I started reading up on it and watching every piece of media I could get my hands on. I ended up making it and throwing away least 10 batches of more and about two years ago is I felt comfortable to sell it. Ramen is a challenge from fire to bowl. It takes days to make. Watching all that love and work go out and people enjoy is something I just love."

Tickets to the event include Ramen samples, a drink ticket for a cash bar, and live music by Dead of Rights, A Grateful Dead Tribute Band. VIP tickets get people in an hour early and include a souvenir T-shirt, a welcome punch, and a special beverage sampling.

A portion of the proceeds will go to LaPorte County Small Animal Shelter.

The judges include Alison and Chuck Scates of Fluid Coffeebar in Valparaiso and Michigan City.

“Chuck and I love Ramen. When we discovered Furious Spoon on Milwaukee Avenue in 2015, we were hooked," Alison Scates said. "After that we started exploring more Ramen shops. We are thrilled to have great Ramen in NWI and we can’t wait to be judges in this competition."

For more information or tickets, find the “First Annual Ramen Competition Pop Up Series” on Eventbrite.com.

