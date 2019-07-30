Randy of the cult comedy show "Trailer Park Boys" will perform at the Hobart Art Theatre.
The Canadian comedian and actor Patrick Roach, who plays the perpetually shirtless pot-bellied assistant trailer park supervisor Randy who's capable of eating 15 cheeseburgers in one sitting on "Trailer Park Boys," will bring his show "Randy's Cheeseburger Picnic" to Hobart. The comedy show will take place at 8:15 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6 at the vintage art deco theater at 230 Main St. in downtown Hobart.
Randy is one of the main, original characters on the long-running Canadian mockumentary "Trailer Park Boys" about substance-abusing trailer park residents in Nova Scotia, which first aired on Canadian television and now runs on Netflix. He's an unambitious bisexual who smokes copious amounts of marijuana, constantly devours cheeseburgers and almost never wears a shirt. He's known for being susceptible to being bribed with cheeseburgers and removing his tight white shorts if he's going to get into a fistfight so he doesn't rip them.
Roach has been bringing the character live to stage in a tour of Wisconsin, Michigan and Indiana.
"Based on the character from the hit program, 'Trailer Park Boys,' Randy's Cheeseburger Picnic brings a s...t storm of non-stop laughter and audience interaction. A bit of stand-up,a bit of silly contests, some classic Randy punch lines and a chance to meet your favorite 'Trailer Parks Boy' cast member," an event promotion said. "Oh, it also involves a lot of cheeseburgers."
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets cost $20.
For tickets, visit https://randyhobart.eventbrite.com