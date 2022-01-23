Rangers to lead winter hike up Mount Baldy

Generations of Region residents clambered to the top of Mount Baldy, a towering vantage point from which they could see miles around.

The sandy mountain in the Indiana Dunes State Park has been closed to the general public since 2013, when it swallowed a young boy and scientists discovered it was riddled with sinkholes from trees it ate that eventually decayed, leaving behind vacant cavities that could turn into quicksand underneath unsuspecting hikers.

Fencing and signs haven't stopped everyone from climbing to the top of the famous sand dune in Michigan City, but the National Parks Service tries to limit access to guided tours park rangers lead throughout the year along paths that have been deemed safe by radar surveys.

The Indiana Dunes National Park will lead a guided winter hike from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30.

"Even though the dune is closed for general public use, this ranger-led tour will allow visitors to experience the beauty and spectacular views from the tallest dune in the national park," Supervisory Park Ranger Bruce Rowe said. "No reservation is required. We will hold the hike regardless of weather conditions and are hoping for a snowy winter wonderland."