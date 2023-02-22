Mr. Worldwide is coming to the Region.

The star rapper Pitbull, whose many hits include "Gasolina," "Timber" and "Give Me Everything," will perform at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’s Hard Rock Live on Friday, April 7. The doors open at 7 p.m. at the venue at 5400 West 29th Ave in Gary.

"Pitbull invites disruption on a global scale as a Grammy-winning independent international superstar, education advocate, business entrepreneur and motivational speaker," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "With countless awards, dozens of international number ones, hundreds of gold and platinum certifications, millions of single sales, 25 million album sales and cumulative video views in excess of 15 billion, one of the most impressive careers in music history set the stage for him to make true change."

Billboard ranked him as one of the top artists of the 2010s. He's won more than 35 Billboard Latin Music Awards over the years.

He's had many charting albums like "M.I.A.M.I.," "El Mariel," "The Boatlift, "Pitbull Starring in Rebelution" and "Armando."

The Miami-based artist returned to touring last year for the Can't Stop Up Now Tour. He sold out areas and amphitheaters across North America.

Pitbull's also been active in many good causes.

"Not only did he successfully help establish Sports Leadership Arts and Management tuition-free public charter schools across the country, he was honored by the United Nations General Assembly on behalf of Clean Water Here," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "He is a partner in eMerge Americas, the annual tech and innovation summit held in Miami; and he was honored alongside music legends as well as Nobel Peace Prize and Pulitzer Prize winners at the 2019 International Achievement Summit."

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday.

Tickets for the 21+, standing-room-only show start at $199.50.

For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

