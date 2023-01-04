 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Rat Pack tribute act to croon in Hobart

  • 0
Rat Pack tribute act to croon in Hobart

The Ocean's Rat Pack will play a matinee show in Hobart.

 Provided

The Ocean's Rat Pack will croon Rat Pack classics at the Hobart Art Theater in downtown Hobart.

The tribute act to the Rat Pack will perform an early matinee show at 1 p.m. on Jan. 21 in the Art Deco movie theater-turned-performing arts venue at 230 Main St. in downtown Hobart.

“The Rat Pack is one of the most iconic musical groups ever and Ocean’s Rat Pack is like seeing them in their prime,” said promoter Paul Panicali with Mush Music. “It's an amazing family show. We are excited to have them play in Hobart."

Ocean's Rat Pack consists of crooners Frank Ocean, Elliot Wimbush and Bill Serritella.

They impersonate the Rat Pack, a loose confederation of singers, actors and comedians, most notably the well-known trio of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. The nightclub singers frequently performed in Las Vegas together and also shared the screen in several movies like the original "Ocean's Eleven" and "Robin and the Seven Hoods."

People are also reading…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.

They all had long careers embodying a mythic 1960s when everyone was clad in tuxedos with martinis in hand, singing standards that continue to endure in popularity like Sinatra's "Chicago (That Toddlin' Town)."

Ocean's Rat Pack covers big hits like "Italiano Mambo," "That's Amore," "Fly Me To the Moon," "My Way," "Strangers in the Night," "Mr. Bojangles," "The Candy Man" and "I've Got to Be Me." 

"A true Vegas-style Rat Pack show comes to Hobart, Indiana,” Panicali said.

Tickets are $24.99 and available on ticketweb.com

For more information, visit facebook.com/oceansratpack.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Arnold Schwarzenegger helps BMW unveil new color changing concept car

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts