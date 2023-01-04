Rat Pack tribute act to croon in Hobart

The Ocean's Rat Pack will croon Rat Pack classics at the Hobart Art Theater in downtown Hobart.

The tribute act to the Rat Pack will perform an early matinee show at 1 p.m. on Jan. 21 in the Art Deco movie theater-turned-performing arts venue at 230 Main St. in downtown Hobart.

“The Rat Pack is one of the most iconic musical groups ever and Ocean’s Rat Pack is like seeing them in their prime,” said promoter Paul Panicali with Mush Music. “It's an amazing family show. We are excited to have them play in Hobart."

Ocean's Rat Pack consists of crooners Frank Ocean, Elliot Wimbush and Bill Serritella.

They impersonate the Rat Pack, a loose confederation of singers, actors and comedians, most notably the well-known trio of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. The nightclub singers frequently performed in Las Vegas together and also shared the screen in several movies like the original "Ocean's Eleven" and "Robin and the Seven Hoods."

They all had long careers embodying a mythic 1960s when everyone was clad in tuxedos with martinis in hand, singing standards that continue to endure in popularity like Sinatra's "Chicago (That Toddlin' Town)."

Ocean's Rat Pack covers big hits like "Italiano Mambo," "That's Amore," "Fly Me To the Moon," "My Way," "Strangers in the Night," "Mr. Bojangles," "The Candy Man" and "I've Got to Be Me."

"A true Vegas-style Rat Pack show comes to Hobart, Indiana,” Panicali said.

Tickets are $24.99 and available on ticketweb.com

For more information, visit facebook.com/oceansratpack.