Reader's Digest names Pierogi Fest one of 15 festivals worth a pit stop

Reader's Digest, which reaches millions of readers across the country, named Whiting's Pierogi Fest one of "15 American Food Festivals Worth a Pit Stop."

"Dive into Eastern European fare like the signature doughy stuffed dumplings, kielbasa and more at this festival in Whiting, Indiana," the general interest magazine wrote. "Or check out the beer garden to loosen up your dancing feet for the Polka Dance Off, judged by the festival’s very own 'Polkahontas."

Co-founder and organizer Tom Dabertin said it was another feather in the cap of Pierogi Fest, which will take place along 119th Street between July 23 and July 25 after being canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic last year.

"It’s a tremendous honor to now be named one of the best festivals in America by one of the largest circulated magazines," he said. "We've been named the best festival in the Region 18 consecutive years by The Times and were on the front page of the Wall Street Journal. It says a lot that we're getting all this recognition when it's run by all volunteers."