Region author penned 'Run with Scissors' book about risk-taking and finding purpose

Northwest Indiana author Jane Lump wrote the recently published book "Run with Scissors," which combines memoir and how-to while encouraging readers to take risks and find their purpose in life.

"It's a series of chapters that tell the stories of either things that happened in my life and or clients I worked with and then ends with exercises you can try for yourself," she said. "It's not a self-help book but it is inspirational. It is self-development, which is different from self-help."

The founder of the consulting firm Strategic Innovation is an avid reader who finishes a few books a week and was an English teacher who got a master's degree in writing, rhetoric and composition at Purdue, teaching at both Purdue and Valparaiso University. Then she went to work for years as a communications consultant after getting an "offer she couldn't refuse" in Chicago. She worked for two big firms doing change management and communications management projects, such as introducing clients to 401ks or explaining mergers to shareholders.

She worked with many big Fortune 500 companies over the years. When Borders was spun off from Kmart for instance, she handled its stock communication. She did focus groups for many employers like SC Johnson and Sara Lee Corporation.

Then she started her own firm helping nonprofits like the Sojourner Truth House and also people looking to make a change in their lives.

"I took the skills I had honed in change management like change management, visual management, strategic problem-solving, all those kinds of firms," she said. "When you're at a big firm they used to send you off to the finest of everything. I got to go with SC Johnson Wax to this spinoff of Arthur D. Little when they were inventing the plug-in insect control stuff. So I was always interested in innovation. I had been studying innovation when I was teaching writing: where ideas come from, how you make the most of them. This book is a culmination of all those careers in a sense. It uses a lot of those tools, which I use with my clients today."

The Chesterton resident applies the lessons at her consulting firm and its career- and life-change-focused initiative Dreams to Reality, which aims to help people realize their goals.

"Most people when they come to me say they hate their job," she said. "Well, what do you want? 'I don't know.' 'Well, what do you do today that makes you passionate? What do you do today that makes you lose track of time because things just fly by? What makes your socks roll up and down? What are you excited about?' You only have one life."

She works with many different clients, including career changers and women nearing retirement and wondering what's next.

Lump uses a branching exercise to get clients to start making associations, encouraging them to play between their logical mind and creative mind.

"It's that space in the middle where the lightning happens, where you can have the a-ha moment," she said. "I've always been fascinated by the a-ha moment. My book comes out of working with a lot of people and also my own life experience. What were those a-ha moments? What were the turning points? How did I embrace or walk away from the inspirations of that moment?"

She initially called the book "Lessons from the Heart" with the idea of encouraging people to meditate, journal or be still and focus on what their heart wants instead of a to-do checklist. But then she realized every lesson was the opposite of the wisdom that's normally imparted.

"They say, 'don't run with scissors,' she said. "Well, if you don't run with scissors, you're going to die kind of bored. You try things because that's how you get somewhere. You don't have to wait until you have a level of expertise. You try it now and move on. They say, 'don't get too big for your britches.' That's where many of my clients get stuck. They think they have to have everything figured out before they take step one. Then they never take step one. Part of it is saying you don't know where it's going but you're going to start. If you have to change direction, you can. But you're going to move ahead and keep taking steps. Otherwise, that thing at the end you'll never get to. It's somewhat important to have that thing at the end being somewhat clear, probably getting redefined and changed over time."

She had always had a book started and on the back burner.

"In the 1980s, I felt a book was a piece of your reputation you needed in order to be considered a serious person. So my way of being a serious consultant was that I worked for big global firms," she said. "When you said the title of the firm, people said, 'she must be good because she's a senior partner.' If you're not, what's your reputation? I first saw it as that. But it quickly became not about that at all. I was one of the first women in serious business positions in the big international firm I belonged to. We had a meeting of the top 200 partners globally and there were 8 women. They just didn't know what to do with women. The way you could be serious was to wear a blue suit with a white blouse and a tie and pumps. I remember being in a get-up dragging my stuff through the airport. I was dragging artboards and samples. We were at such a disadvantage. Women had to be so damn good they couldn't ignore you, which is what I set out to be, and you had to act a little more like a man. You have to be decisive and take no guff."

Her nieces in the early 30s never had to deal with those issues.

"When I graduated from college, I could not buy a car. I could not get a credit card. I had to either have my father's signature or my husband's. So I wasn't even a real person in the United States of America. Some part of me just felt like if my story can help someone, I want to get my story out there. I want to remind people what the journey's been like and not to take things for granted today because they can so easily go back."

Lump hopes readers will take away many lessons from the book, such as what they plan to do if retired instead of sitting around for 30 years.

"What do you owe back to the community, to society?" she said. "I belong to many women's groups so I can nurture and mentor other women and help them take the next step. I would like every woman to have a sense of purpose until they die. That's what keeps me excited and engaged and living my best life."

For more information, visit stratinnovation.com or runwithscissors@stratinnovation.com.