The local theater and concert scenes have been increasing in growth in the last couple of years since the start of the pandemic.

In 2022, theaters and concert venues began to open and started to populate their seasons with various entertainment. Now, as 2023 is underway, personnel from entertainment venues have been announcing their new seasons of offerings and the forecast is looking good.

The entertainment mix stars an assortment of shows including plays and concerts to comedy shows, festivals and more.

"The next few months are looking quite busy and productive for us," said Mark Spencer, director of West Side Theatre Guild (WSTG) in Gary.

He said he's looking forward to the offerings they'll be bringing to audience members.

"A lot is happening in April," Spencer said, adding that a production of "Annie Jr.," running April 25-29, will feature students from West Side. The guild's general production schedule is restarting in April and will coincide with the reinstalling of refurbished theater seats that will be put into the venue.

Spencer said a concert by The Clark Sisters is scheduled for April 8 and the debut of a new movie, featuring some of West Side's students, titled "Say Less, The Rise of EOS," will debut April 29.

At the end of April, Spencer said, they'll be announcing an exciting fall schedule.

"We're trying to do our part to keep the arts alive," Spencer said.

At Theatre at the Center in Munster, the venue has been slowly and carefully rolling out new offerings such as comedy nights, concerts and special events. In 2022, all of the theater's programming was held in the ballroom at the center and featured movie nights and comedy shows as well as some holiday offerings.

According to Philip Potempa, director of marketing at Theatre at the Center, the last few concerts, such as The Neverly Brothers and The Valentine's Brass Concert featuring members of the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra did very well.

"Audience members can visit the theater's website to see the schedule of upcoming events as they're added," Potempa said. Visit theatreatthecenter.com.

Tyrus Joseforsky, CEO of Flight Levelz Entertainment, which brings a variety of shows and concerts to the area, said the forecast is positive for the entertainment offerings they have scheduled this year.

"We do shows at four venues and in three different markets," said Joseforsky. The venues include Hobart Art Theater, The Brickie Bowl, Central Park Plaza and new this year, Bulldog Park.

Joseforsky said due to inflation, these days, people are being "choosy' about how they spend their money. So as an entertainment provider, Joseforsky said they have to be "specific" about shows they're presenting and want to make sure they're offering excellent selections.

"We want to put out high quality shows," Joseforsky said.

The Maddie and Tae show, scheduled for March 30 at Hobart Art Theater, is already sold out, Joseforsky said. He added they'll be bringing the Hometown Jams Musical Festival to the area once again. It'll take place June 2 featuring Dustin Lynch and June 3 starring Brantley Gilbert.

"Our motto is we bring in big city entertainment to your backyard without the hassle," Joseforsky said. For information on what's on the Flight Levelz Entertainment agenda, visit hometownjams.com.

An assortment of other entertainment offerings including big name performers will be presented by various venues in the Region in the upcoming months.

Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana is making waves with some recent concert announcements including Pitbull on April 1, Smokey Robinson, April 28, Diana Ross, May 5, The Killers, May 11 and Wayne Newton and Tony Orlando, May 13.

At The Towle Theatre in Hammond, the entertainment roster includes "Women in Jeopardy," May 5-7 and May 12-14; "Murder Ballad," July 7-9 and July 14-16; and "Sidekicked," Sept 8-10 and Sept. 15-17.

Upcoming shows at The Venue at Horseshoe Casino in Hammond include Legends of Hip Hop starring Scarface, Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick and EPMD, March 17; The 17th Annual Chi-Town Blues Festival, April 8; and Dane Cook Presents: The Perfectly Shattered Tour, April 22.

On The Memorial Opera House stage in Valparaiso audience members will find "Lucky Stiff," March 2-19; Elton Jeff & The Honky Cats, March 25; Echoes of Pompeii, April 1; The Cash Box Kings & Lil' Ed & The Imperials, April 15; "Nunsense," May 4-21; Atlantic City Boys, June 24; and more. Visit memorialoperahouse.com.

Audience members who enjoy the sounds of Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra have some shows to look forward to in the coming months as well. The concerts include a Mariachi show on May 4 an 5 and Movie Magic on June 8 and 9. Visit nisoorchestra.org.