This time of year, when snowflakes drift gently down and stars light up the night, our warm thoughts turn to the Airing of Grievances as we tell family and friends how much they’ve disappointed us the last 12 months.
Then we bundle up our children and travel through the woods — not to grandma’s — but to a big box store to pick out the plainest metal pole.
That’s right, it’s the season of Festivus, a holiday dating back to at least Dec. 18, 1997, when Frank Costanza sent his son, George, a Happy Festivus card on the ninth season of "Seinfeld."
Festivus, it turns out, is a celebration for those overwhelmed by and tired of the commercialism and pressures of the holiday season. For "Seinfeld" fans, Festivus falls on Dec. 23. But the great thing about Festivus is that there are few rules.
Don’t worry about decorating, cooking and shopping. Hold your Festivus party any day you want.
But some traditions have emerged—the metal Festivus pole instead of a Christmas tree, Feats of Strength and Airing of Grievances.
Those who enjoy a no-pain, no-gain workout or think having to get up during a commercial for a beer counts as an endurance contest, the Extra Mile Fitness Co. and Running Vines Winery are hosting the 12th annual Festivus 5K and One-Mile for the Rest of Us Fitness Walk on Dec. 14. The 5K certainly counts as a one of the Feats of Strength.
Part of the Race the Region Series, the race/walk starts at 8:30 a.m. at Running Vines Winery, 119 S. Calumet Rd., Chesterton. Even if you don’t quite make it through the entire walk, it doesn’t matter. It's Festivus, after all, so you don’t have to come up with an excuse for your poor performance and just enjoy pancakes and Mimosas at the winery afterwards.
Since it was founded, The Rusted Strings Band, which advertises as Northwest Indiana’s first and longest running Grateful Dead tribute band, have performed regularly at the Wildrose Brewing Co., 1104 E. Main St., Griffith.
“One year we decided to try a Festivus theme gig there, and it was such a hit we have made it an annual doing,” says band member Scott Goddard. “We play our traditional set lists consisting of Grateful Dead songs and throw in a few Christmas themed songs as well.”
Goddard says that Festivus attire and ugly sweaters are encouraged for the event that starts at 8 p.m. Dec. 21 and recommends listening to their music while eating the brewery’s garlic fries. Like pancakes, mimosas, garlic fries and Chelsea Bombs, as every Festivus celebrant knows, are among the many foods Grandma would have made if she had watched "Seinfeld."
The Graystone Tavern, 3441 N. Sheffield Ave., Chicago, plans to celebrate Festivus starting at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 22 — pole, Airing of Grievances and Feats of Strength and all. It also will be airing the Chelsea Chicago football match and serving its game-day specialty, the potent Chelsea Bomb. (If you have to ask what's in it, you probably should take a pass.)
The Pilsen Art House, at 19th and Wood Streets in Chicago, is hosting its first Festivus celebration at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 20, says Lauran Hon of DIY Chicago, which is organizing the event that features six local bands.
“Our first Festivus combines our community service efforts and uniting members of our local community, here in Pilsen,” says Hon, adding that she will be accepting socks for a drive organized by Here to Help to benefit Pilsen residents.
“We curate art shows, produce music and comedy shows as well,” says Lorie Ranker, founder of the Pilsen Art House.
Actor Larry Thomas, who played the infamous Soup Nazi on "Seinfeld," will appear at a Festivus celebration at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 23 at the BaseCamp Pub & Eatery, 5750 Lakeside Drive, in Lisle, Illinois. Talk about airing your grievances.
To get in the holiday spirit, skip watching White Christmas and It’s a Wonderful Life and stream the Seinfeld episode that started it all: dailymotion.com/video/x6pbsc0