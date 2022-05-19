Region fests: Food, music, attractions abound

With summer quickly approaching, it's prime time to start thinking about the festivals that annually star in the Region.

Everything from county fairs, events dedicated to popular food, musical happenings and lots more are on the agenda this summer. Area festival fans will find there's much to choose from once again.

What follows is just a sample of the Region's upcoming fests.

• Celebrate Schererville, June 8 to 12 at Redar Park, 217 Gregory St., Schererville. The annual fest will have carnival rides, live music, kids activities, a beer garden, food trucks and more. Visit schererville.org

• Corn Roast, June 3 and 4 at Bulldog Park, 183 S. West St., Crown Point. The annual event runs from 5 to 11 p.m. June 3 and Noon to 11 p.m. June 4 and features corn, live entertainment and activities. Visit Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce's Corn Roast on facebook.

• Dyer Summer Fest, June 8 to 12, Pheasant Hills Park, Dyer. The 30th annual event will feature live music, Midway games and rides, food vendors, beer garden, a parade and more. Visit townofdyer.net

• Festival of the Lakes, July 13 to 17, at The Pav and Wolf Lake Memorial Park, 2324 Calumet Ave., Hammond. The annual festival highlights food, live entertainment and other activities. The entertainment roster includes Toby Keith (July 13); Counting Crows (July 14); Lynyrd Skynyrd (July 15); and Rick Ross with The Lox (July 16). Visit festivalofthelakes.com.

• Lake County Fair, Aug. 5 to 14 at Lake County Fairgrounds, 889 S. Court St., Crown Point. The popular fair will feature a carnival, food vendors, live entertainment, the Micro Wrestling Grandstand Show, agricultural exhibits and much more. Visit lake-county-fair.com

• Pierogi Fest, July 29 to 31, along 119th Street in downtown Whiting. Rev up your appetite for fun and food at the Region's most unique festival. The fest includes many pierogi vendors as well as other food vendors in addition to live entertainment, the Polka Parade, Mr. Pierogi Songfest, Buscia Cooking Show, Pierogi Toss, Pierogi Eating Contest and other events. Visit pierogifest.net.

• Valparaiso Popcorn Fest, Sept 10, in downtown Valparaiso. The annual event will take place from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. A variety of arts and crafts booths, popcorn and other food vendors, live entertainment, the Popcorn Panic run, kids games and more will be featured. Visit valparaisoevents.com.

• Porter County Fair, July 21-30 at Porter County Expo Center and Fair Grounds, 215 E. Division St., Valparaiso. The annual fair will include food vendors, truck and tractor pulls, dirt drag racing, bull riding and various live entertainment. Among acts starring this season are Kane Brown (July 21); Lady A (July 22); Chris Tomlin (July 23) and Hardy (July 24). Visit portercountyfair.com.

