Region history crumbles: 2020 rough year for iconic NWI architecture

They all were located within the National Register Historic District in downtown Gary, but many had gotten so dilapidated there was scant — if any — hope of them finding new life.

"It's always tough to see buildings come down, especially when it will dramatically change the streetscape along one of the city’s most iconic corridors," Miller said. "The buildings were all located within the Gary City Center National Register Historic District, and of the ones categorized as 'contributing,' none of them had roofs anymore and were in a significant state of deterioration. It will take a lot of community voices to now ensure that the design of any new buildings respect the buildings that remain and pay homage to the pedestrian-scaled commercial buildings they will replace."

The Gary Housing Authority also demolished what was left of the Gary Public Schools Memorial Auditorium to make room for a surface parking lot for the Broadway Lofts, a 38-unit housing project that will include a bike-share rack, greenhouse and commercial space facing Broadway and Seventh Avenue.