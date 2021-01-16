Region history crumbles: 2020 rough year for iconic NWI architecture

The year 2020 was difficult and challenging for many, marked by a deadly global pandemic, widespread economic hardship, business closures, civil unrest, political vitriol, social isolation and the cancellation of just about every annual event.
It was also a tough year for historic architecture in the Region.
Northwest Indiana lost many landmarks, including the remnants of the Memorial Auditorium in Gary, the Gary Water Tower that loomed over the Steel City's skyline for 110 years, the Carriage House property in Merrillville, and the longstanding White House Restaurant in Valparaiso. A huge chunk of downtown Gary — 14 buildings along Broadway that dated back decades, including the four-story Jackson 5 mural — also faced the wrecking ball.
"Last year was certainly a disappointing year for historic architecture across the Region," Indiana Landmarks Northwest Field Office Director Brad Miller said.
Officials say many of the buildings that came down in 2020 had been neglected too long to be salvageable.
The Gary Housing Authority, for instance, cleared the way for redevelopment by tearing down more than a dozen vacant buildings in the 500 and 700 blocks of Broadway downtown, including the old Minas Furniture Store, the former Golden Chop Suey restaurant, the Sox building, the Cormorant building, the Jackson's building, and the landmark four-story Jackson 5 mural by artist Felix "Flex" Maldonado.
They all were located within the National Register Historic District in downtown Gary, but many had gotten so dilapidated there was scant — if any — hope of them finding new life.
"It's always tough to see buildings come down, especially when it will dramatically change the streetscape along one of the city’s most iconic corridors," Miller said. "The buildings were all located within the Gary City Center National Register Historic District, and of the ones categorized as 'contributing,' none of them had roofs anymore and were in a significant state of deterioration. It will take a lot of community voices to now ensure that the design of any new buildings respect the buildings that remain and pay homage to the pedestrian-scaled commercial buildings they will replace."
The Gary Housing Authority also demolished what was left of the Gary Public Schools Memorial Auditorium to make room for a surface parking lot for the Broadway Lofts, a 38-unit housing project that will include a bike-share rack, greenhouse and commercial space facing Broadway and Seventh Avenue.
Constructed in 1927 to honor Gary residents killed during World War I, the auditorium also had been listed on the National Register of Historic Places. But the state historic preservation office removed it in 2013 after concluding so little was left after the Great Gary Arson that swept through downtown in 1997 and years of subsequent neglect.
The 5,000-seat auditorium was rich with history. President Harry Truman stumped there. Astronaut Frank Borman gave a talk there. And Frank Sinatra performed a free concert in 1945 for thousands of screaming fans in the hope of ending a student walk-out over integration in Gary schools, singing the hit song "The House I Live In" to promote racial tolerance.
The Jackson 5 later won first place in an amateur talent show there. The hulking Italian Renaissance and Spanish Colonial Revival auditorium at Massachusetts Street and Seventh Avenue downtown was a staple of life in the city that hosted concerts, graduations, Golden Gloves boxing tournaments, an annual citywide musical festival and high school basketball tournaments until it shuttered in 1972.
Gary also lost the landmark 133-foot-tall Gary Water Tower that was encased in an unusual octagonal concrete block shell and had towered over the city since 1909. Indiana-American Water tore down the distinctive white building that could be seen for miles, saying its facade had deteriorated to the point where it posed a potential danger to its employees.
Located in Jefferson Park, Gary's first public park, it was one of the earliest structures on Gary's skyline, previously had a large bell that was rung in the case of fires or other emergencies, and once was the backdrop for the city's Fourth of July fireworks.
To the south, Merrillville demolished the badly deteriorated Carriage House property. The property once drew crowds to see the stained glass and massive remote-controlled model railroad village with elaborate landscaping and four separate loops that one train enthusiast described as "the nicest store layout I have ever seen."
And Valparaiso lost the historic Brown home on Calkins' Hill that was home to the landmark White House Restaurant. Long in disrepair, the Victorian-era home was razed to make way for upscale duplexes with rooftop decks, starting prices in the low $500,000s, and optional private elevators.
Valparaiso civic leader William Calkins originally built the stately mansion at Morgan Boulevard and East Jefferson Street in the 19th century. But it was best known as the later residence of early Valparaiso University President Henry Baker Brown, who entertained dignitaries including President William Howard Taft, Scopes monkey trial attorney William Jennings Bryan and Irish President Eamon de Valera. The Pappas family operated a fine dining restaurant there for many years, which offered Sunday brunch in an elegant setting with chandeliers and fine woodwork before the establishment shuttered in 1995.
All in all, Northwest Indiana lost a significant amount of its architectural heritage and built landscape last year, Miller said.
"The demolition of the Gary Water Tower meant losing one of the oldest and arguably the most iconic profile on the city’s skyline, while the remaining vestiges of the Memorial Auditorium were reduced to rubble," Miller said. "Valparaiso bid adieu to a grand house tied to the founding of the university. All of these structures were integral elements to the built heritage of Northwest Indiana, made wholly evident when demolition elicited cherished memories and calls for their preservation."
But there were a few bright spots, such as the Decay Devils' launch of a capital campaign to repurpose the historic Beaux-Arts Union Station in downtown Gary.
"Despite these losses, there are passionate individuals and groups that are working and succeeding at preserving these meaningful places," he said. "The Decay Devils’ work to revive and reimagine Gary’s Union Station is just one of many good examples of these efforts. The group’s progress also serves as a reminder that preservation projects take time and thrive when residents, businesses, city officials and partners from outside the community come together to achieve a common goal. Let’s see what 2021 has in store for us."
The collective of preservationists, photographers, artists and urban explorers hope to stabilize the long-abandoned train station, replace the roof and turn it into a multipurpose community hub.
"The Union Station capital campaign is still in motion," Decay Devils President Tyrell Anderson said. "That is our major project for the year. We have also applied for a few grants and will be meeting with a few Community Development Financial Institutions to potentially get the remaining funding needed to secure our architectural firm and apply for the historic tax credits. It's a long process, but we are hopeful and working tirelessly."
NWI Business Ins and Outs
It's Just Serendipity switches to appointment-only
Karen Maravilla talks about the importance of supporting small businesses
Buy local or bye local
It’s Just Serendipity owner Karen Maravilla talks about why she’s so committed to downtown Hammond
'2020 has been cruel'
It's like "It's a Wonderful Life"
It's your heart and soul
It’s Just Serendipity owner discusses how the vintage shop is pivoting to a new business model.
Arby's opens
Opening soon
Reopening
Fundraising to stay alive
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Going airborne with the Aviation Unit
2020 has been a hard year for restaurants in the Region with the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdowns and restrictions that followed. Here's…