Region man designs CampFire game meant to kindle imagination

Region resident Jeremy McShurley designed a multiplayer role-playing game that he hopes kindles players' imaginations with collaborative storytelling.
McShurley developed CampFire, which is an open-source pen and paper game like Dungeons & Dragons anyone can play for free. It's played among a group of people with paper, pen and five six-sided dice.
It also requires a lot of imagination.
"The narrator describes a scenario like, 'Bad Bart is in the area brewing trouble. What do you do?'" he said. "At that point, each player describes what they'd do. Now you could say, 'I shoot Bad Bart in the head and kill him.' Well then the story's over and you don't want that. That's where the dice come in."
McShurley describes it as a simple system.
Each player comes up with a character based on personality traits like resolve, disposition and ideology. The narrator presents a situation, each says what they will do and then rolls the dice.
A dice matrix shows the outcome.
"So you shot your gun and the bullet grazes Bad Bart's arm. Nothing too bad," he said. "It's the narrator's job to take these descriptors and turn them into a story. Now Bad Bart is coming toward you wounded and angry."
The players however have wide latitude in saying what they want to do, within the parameters of the characters they created. It's like a collaborative story in which everyone contributes a chapter.
"If you roll again and get a full house it's on the matrix as extraordinary," he said. "You fire another bullet and it rips through his shoulder. Bad Bart falls to the ground writhing in pain. Everyone in the bar buys you a round. That's the game. That's how you tell the story."
It can be played with any number of people, but he recommends four to five.
"The more people who play, the longer it takes," he said. "You could potentially play with unlimited people. You could play with just you and a buddy."
McShurley said the goal is to get people to use their imagination.
"For whatever reason, when you're a kid, you're told to use your imagination," he said. "But at a certain level, you're told to stop talking to your imaginary friend. Why not just redirect your imagination?"
Players can play the game for as long as they want, making it whatever they will.
"It can be episodic. It can be a one-shot deal," he said. "It can be a long-running series like 'Game of Thrones.' It can be whatever you want."
The game has been in beta testing where the rules are refined as more people try it out.
Anyone can download the rules and play for free.
For more information, visit bornagainscientist.com.