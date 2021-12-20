Region man designs CampFire game meant to kindle imagination

The players however have wide latitude in saying what they want to do, within the parameters of the characters they created. It's like a collaborative story in which everyone contributes a chapter.

"If you roll again and get a full house it's on the matrix as extraordinary," he said. "You fire another bullet and it rips through his shoulder. Bad Bart falls to the ground writhing in pain. Everyone in the bar buys you a round. That's the game. That's how you tell the story."

It can be played with any number of people, but he recommends four to five.

"The more people who play, the longer it takes," he said. "You could potentially play with unlimited people. You could play with just you and a buddy."

McShurley said the goal is to get people to use their imagination.

"For whatever reason, when you're a kid, you're told to use your imagination," he said. "But at a certain level, you're told to stop talking to your imaginary friend. Why not just redirect your imagination?"

Players can play the game for as long as they want, making it whatever they will.