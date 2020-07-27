You are the owner of this article.
Region native Jim Gaffigan debuts new comedy special on Amazon Prime
Region native Jim Gaffigan debuts new comedy special on Amazon Prime

Jim Gaffigan

This image released by Amazon Studios shows Jim Gaffigan in a scene from his comedy special "Jim Gaffigan: The Pale Tourist," premiering Friday on Amazon. 

 Amazon Studios via AP

Region native Jim Gaffigan just dropped a new comedy special on Amazon Prime.

Gaffigan, a Grammy-nominated Chesterton native, La Lumiere graduate and former Purdue University football player, released "Jim Gaffigan: The Pale Tourist," a two-part stand-up special that was filmed in Ontario and Barcelona.

The acclaimed comedian and New York Times best-selling author, whose father ran the Mercantile National Bank in Hammond, undertook "a seemingly impossible quest: to land in a country with no material, experience the culture and food, and then write and perform all-new material, all in one visit."

"In 'The Pale Tourist,' Gaffigan boldly goes where no stand-up comedian has gone before: everywhere. The two hour-long specials were filmed as part of Gaffigan's 'The Pale Tourist' worldwide tour, in which he traveled the world — in each country meeting people, eating the food, and learning a bit about the history," Amazon said in a press release. "He would then transform those experiences into a stand-up set of all-new material and perform it for locals and expatriates, before heading on to another destination and doing it all over again."

Gaffigan is renowned as a stand-up who jokes about subjects like gluttony, bacon, laziness and fathering five kids. He occasionally returns to perform in the Region at venues like the Memorial Opera House in Valparaiso and the defunct Star Plaza Theatre in Merrillville.

"Gaffigan is one of only 10 comedians in history to sell out the famed Madison Square Garden arena and he opened for Pope Francis in front of one million+ people in Philadelphia, during the Pope's visit to the US in 2016," Amazon said in a press release. "He was recently named one of the world's highest grossing comedians by Forbes, and streaming site Pandora announced Gaffigan as their most popular comic with over 1 billion spins to date. Gaffigan's most recent stand-up special, 'Quality Time,' was Amazon Prime Video's first stand-up special."

A member of Pale Force with Conan O'Brien, Gaffigan branched out into acting and has been rising to new heights of success.

"2019 marked Gaffigan's biggest year to date, with eight films opening, three of which premiered the Sundance International Film Festival," Amazon said in a press release. "He returned to the festival in 2020 with Tesla, opposite Ethan Hawke. Most recently, Gaffigan co-starred with Allison Janney and Viola Davis in Amazon Studios' 'Troop Zero.' He also co-starred in 'Them That Follow' (Olivia Coleman, Walton Goggins) and 'Light From Light' (Marin Ireland). Gaffigan debuted in his first leading role with the comedy 'Being Frank,' and made waves among critics in 'American Dreamer,' his first leading role in a drama/thriller. In between films, Gaffigan toured the world performing in locations such as Greece, Moscow, Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Seoul, Mexico City and more."

Prime members can stream the "The Pale Tourist," which was filmed at Centre in the Square in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada and Club Capitol in Barcelona, Spain, for free.

For more information, visit PrimeVideo.com or www.amazon.com/prime

