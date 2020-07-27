Region native Jim Gaffigan debuts new comedy special on Amazon Prime

"Gaffigan is one of only 10 comedians in history to sell out the famed Madison Square Garden arena and he opened for Pope Francis in front of one million+ people in Philadelphia, during the Pope's visit to the US in 2016," Amazon said in a press release. "He was recently named one of the world's highest grossing comedians by Forbes, and streaming site Pandora announced Gaffigan as their most popular comic with over 1 billion spins to date. Gaffigan's most recent stand-up special, 'Quality Time,' was Amazon Prime Video's first stand-up special."

A member of Pale Force with Conan O'Brien, Gaffigan branched out into acting and has been rising to new heights of success.