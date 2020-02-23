Region natives flock to Puerto Vallarta for the 101.9 The Mix’s annual Chips, Dip and a Mexico Trip

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“Those guys were really amazing, too,” Lopez said. “They also spent a few days there and were totally accessible to fans and never refused an autograph or picture. That was very cool of them.”

The two-day taping of the "Chips, Dip and a Mexico Trip" saw morning show co-hosts Eric Ferguson and Portage native Melissa McGurren interview and challenge listeners to outrageous stunts and games. McGurren points to her career in radio beginning in Hammond and Merrillville before becoming the sidekick/radio traffic reporter, then a co-host in 2017.

David Langfield, of Lowell, on his second trip and pre-Honeymoon, was challenged to race traffic sidekick Violeta Podrumedic in a race across the pool. Langfield won by more than a few strokes.

“I was so nervous because they caught me off guard,” tells Langfield. “When someone sticks a microphone in your face you can’t hear yourself speak and often leads to doing crazy things. I love this trip because we all travel to Mexico for a common factor. Eric and Melissa bring people closer together and it’s so fun being on vacation with people from the Chicagoland.”

Tinley Park native Jay Ipema failed to successfully answer a question during a segment of "Queso in my Face-O," which resulted in sticking his head into a bowl filled with nacho cheese.