Region natives flock to Puerto Vallarta for the 101.9 The Mix’s annual Chips, Dip and a Mexico Trip

After 24 years in the business, Chicago’s top-rated morning radio show, WTMX FM 101.9’s “Eric in the Morning with Melissa & Whip,” still knows how to throw a party. This year, that venture included taping the show live in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico as part of their annual “Chips, Dip and a Mexico Trip.”
Hundreds of Chicago and Northwest Indiana listeners shed the snow and chilly winds for the warmer climate from Feb. 8-10 for a two-day music fest which featured soul singer/rapper and Grammy-award winning and multi-platinum recording artist Lizzo on the first day.
Rick Gosser, attending with his wife Jolynn, of Crown Point, joined overnight campers “under the stars” with his 4 a.m. “wake up call” in an attempt to catch a front row seat for Lizzo and her performance, which included her chart topping hits “Cuz I Love You,” “Truth Hurts,” “Juice” and “Good As Hell.”
“It was a blast,” Gosser said. “I don’t know that I’ll ever have the opportunity to experience this type of intimate performance from an artist like Lizzo.”
Karen Lopez, of East Chicago, returned for her second consecutive year and thought DC-based indie pop trio SHAED was “very impressive” with their sultry sound, including their hit “Trampoline,” which skyrocketed after Apple used it for the launching of its MacBook Air national campaign last year.
“Those guys were really amazing, too,” Lopez said. “They also spent a few days there and were totally accessible to fans and never refused an autograph or picture. That was very cool of them.”
The two-day taping of the "Chips, Dip and a Mexico Trip" saw morning show co-hosts Eric Ferguson and Portage native Melissa McGurren interview and challenge listeners to outrageous stunts and games. McGurren points to her career in radio beginning in Hammond and Merrillville before becoming the sidekick/radio traffic reporter, then a co-host in 2017.
David Langfield, of Lowell, on his second trip and pre-Honeymoon, was challenged to race traffic sidekick Violeta Podrumedic in a race across the pool. Langfield won by more than a few strokes.
“I was so nervous because they caught me off guard,” tells Langfield. “When someone sticks a microphone in your face you can’t hear yourself speak and often leads to doing crazy things. I love this trip because we all travel to Mexico for a common factor. Eric and Melissa bring people closer together and it’s so fun being on vacation with people from the Chicagoland.”
Tinley Park native Jay Ipema failed to successfully answer a question during a segment of "Queso in my Face-O," which resulted in sticking his head into a bowl filled with nacho cheese.
“It was really disgusting but I had a lot of fun and many laughs at my expense,” said Ipema. “I had friends texting me from home telling me they heard the segment and that I am famous as they followed live. It’s crazy how this all happens, and it’s probably one of the most fun vacations I have ever had.”
Past CDMT artists have included Train, Imagine Dragons, The Revivalists, Bebe Rexha, AJR, Michael Franti, James Bay and Sister Hazel, to name a few.