Region natives team up for children's book

About 20 years ago, Julie Beasley, then of Highland, and Ron Szafarczyk of Dyer worked together on a creative team at Chicago ad agency LB/A.
Beasley is a 1993 Highland High School graduate and Szafarczyk graduated from Griffith High School in 1991. They teamed up again last year, this time to do a children’s book together. Beasley is the author and Szafarczyk is the illustrator.
The book, the second for Beasley, is called “My Name Is A Hurricane?” Now living in Houston, where she has been for the past five years after spending a dozen years in New York, Beasley’s first book was done for charity. It was titled “H is for Harvey” and was released in 2018.
That book covered the plight of Hurricane Harvey’s victims and how the disaster brought out the best in Texans and those from all over the country to help those in need. Royalties from the book go to the Astros Foundation for ongoing Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.
That first book was written while she was stuck at home in the aftermath of the hurricane as she noticed all the related “H” words as she watched coverage on television.
While doing author visits for that book, she noticed that “kids seemed to be in awe when I’d talk about how hurricanes have real people names, like Harvey, Sandy, Maria and more. I have always found the whole hurricane naming thing pretty fascinating, as well,” she said. “Back when Katrina hit in 2005, I remember specifically thinking ‘oh, boy, it’s not an easy time to be named Katrina.' No one really wants their name associated with a horrific hurricane. The book aims to show the good that can come out of a difficult situation, like a Hurricane. The book even says, ‘It’s not always easy sharing a name with a hurricane, but your name is special — just like you.’”
It was the interest from kids in hurricane names on those visits that inspired her to do her most recent book, which is about a boy on a mission to find out if his mischievous ways may be to blame for sharing his name with a hurricane.
Beasley has worked in advertising as a copywriter for about 20 years for ad agencies in Chicago, New York City and Houston, writing ads for a variety of brands — everything from running shoes to face cleansers to dog food. She currently does freelance work from home, which she was doing even before the pandemic. She said it has given her a chance to further explore writing children’s books.
“My Name Is A Hurricane” is a 32-page book with 30 illustrations and geared mainly for preschool to age 8, although Beasley said that her son who will soon turn 10 likes it just as much as her 6-year-old.
“The best part of the book project was working with Ron and laughing about the good old days when we were just starting our careers, and of course, seeing the book come to life,” said Beasley. “It’s an amazing feeling when you hold the book for the first time and think, ‘Wow, we did this!’ And you just hope that young readers enjoy it as much as you enjoyed making it.”
Szafarczyk has worked as an artist and illustrator on some of the biggest brands, working for top design firms in Chicago, as well as for Northwest Indiana’s Mixdesign.
When looking for an illustrator, Beasley immediately thought of her old friend. “Ron has such great attention to detail,” she said. “His creativity and design skills are so versatile. He’s an all-around amazing talent and good guy.”
Beasley makes it back to the Region occasionally to visit her parents, who still reside in Highland, and her sister and her family in the Chicago suburbs. Visits home always include a stop for favorite foods at Miner Dunn and Langel’s Pizza. She looks forward to returning to the Region in the near future to do a book signing.
Beasley said she loves nothing more than traveling to visit family in the Region and in England where her in-laws live.
Both books were published by TCU Press. “My Name Is A Hurricane?” will be released in early August. The book is available for pre-order on Amazon, from Barnes & Noble and directly from the publisher at practice.tcu.edu.
