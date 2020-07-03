Region natives team up for children's book

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

About 20 years ago, Julie Beasley, then of Highland, and Ron Szafarczyk of Dyer worked together on a creative team at Chicago ad agency LB/A.

Beasley is a 1993 Highland High School graduate and Szafarczyk graduated from Griffith High School in 1991. They teamed up again last year, this time to do a children’s book together. Beasley is the author and Szafarczyk is the illustrator.

The book, the second for Beasley, is called “My Name Is A Hurricane?” Now living in Houston, where she has been for the past five years after spending a dozen years in New York, Beasley’s first book was done for charity. It was titled “H is for Harvey” and was released in 2018.

That book covered the plight of Hurricane Harvey’s victims and how the disaster brought out the best in Texans and those from all over the country to help those in need. Royalties from the book go to the Astros Foundation for ongoing Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

That first book was written while she was stuck at home in the aftermath of the hurricane as she noticed all the related “H” words as she watched coverage on television.