Region residents among sailors racing to Mackinac with Chicago Yacht Club

Region residents will be taking part in this year's Chicago Yacht Club’s Race to Mackinac.

The annual sailing event across Lake Michigan and Lake Huron is billed as "the world’s longest annual freshwater sailing race and the ultimate test of Great Lakes navigation, drawing top-notch sailing talent from around America and the planet."

Founded in 1898, the race sets sail Friday for the 112th event after a hiatus last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Cruising sailboats will depart Chicago's Navy Pier en route to Mackinac Island in Northern Michigan on Lake Huron Friday.

Performance racing sailboats will embark on the 333-statute mile journey on Saturday. More than 3,000 sailors typically take part in the annual race to the touristy island between Michigan's Upper and Lower Peninsulas that's known for its ban on cars, horses as well as its fudge and Grand Hotel where presidents have stayed.

“Every year you start in the same place and finish in the same place, and you see familiar things at both ends, but everything along the way is different in the sense that Mother Nature will decide what you experience,” Race Chair Martin Sandoval said.

He's one of the 240 entrants who will set sail this year.