Region residents can virtually tour museums, operas and parks during quarantine

Everyone's grounded at home during the COVID-19 lockdown with no real opportunity to get out for some cultural enrichment.
But it's still possible to tour a number of museums online without ever getting out of one's comfiest robe or off the couch.
The LaPorte County Historical Society has assembled a list for free virtual tours of museums, parks, operas, heritage sites and other cultural amenities people and families can enjoy while confined at home.
"During this time of home-schooling, it is important that students are able to access the resources museums have to offer," the LaPorte County Historical Society said in a press release. "Google Arts & Culture has teamed up with over 2,500 museums and galleries around the world to bring anyone and everyone virtual tours and online exhibits of some of the most famous museums around the world. Some museums are taking it upon themselves to offer online visits. The Louvre also offers virtual tours on its website."
The list has links to a number of virtual museum walk-throughs, including at the Smithsonian’s Museum of Natural History in Washington D.C., The National Constitution Center, The British Museum in London, The Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago, Yellowstone National Park, The Guggenheim Museum in New York, The National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., Musée d’Orsay in Paris, The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in Seoul, The Pergamon Museum in Berlin, The Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, The Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, The J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles, The Uffizi Gallery in Florence, The Museu de Arte de São Paulo in Brazil and The National Museum of Anthropology in Mexico City.
For a full list, visit https://laportecountyhistory.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Virtual-Online-Museum-Exhibits.pdf.
