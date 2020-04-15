Region residents can virtually tour museums, operas and parks during quarantine

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Everyone's grounded at home during the COVID-19 lockdown with no real opportunity to get out for some cultural enrichment.

But it's still possible to tour a number of museums online without ever getting out of one's comfiest robe or off the couch.

The LaPorte County Historical Society has assembled a list for free virtual tours of museums, parks, operas, heritage sites and other cultural amenities people and families can enjoy while confined at home.

"During this time of home-schooling, it is important that students are able to access the resources museums have to offer," the LaPorte County Historical Society said in a press release. "Google Arts & Culture has teamed up with over 2,500 museums and galleries around the world to bring anyone and everyone virtual tours and online exhibits of some of the most famous museums around the world. Some museums are taking it upon themselves to offer online visits. The Louvre also offers virtual tours on its website."