Everyone's Irish on St. Patrick's Day, and everyone's Polish on Dyngus Day, which takes place Monday.
The Polish-American holiday follows every Easter to celebrate the end of Lent when Catholics can indulge in rich foods, meat on Fridays and general revelry again.
It's especially popular in South Bend, where it's a big political event, and LaPorte County, where people go on bar crawls every year in LaPorte and Michigan City.
A focal point of the Michigan City festivities, the Saint Joseph's Young Men's Society at 2001 Franklin St. in Michigan City will host "Eddie Korosa and the boys from Illinois" from 1 to 4 p.m., and the Ampol Aires from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday in the clubroom. In the hall upstairs, Saint Joseph's will sell Dyngus Day T-shirts and a $10 Polish dinner with Polish sausage, kraut, pierogis, kluski noodles, mashed potatoes and rye bread.
The Cavalier Inn at 735 Gostlin St. in Hammond will celebrate Dyngus Day this year with live Polish music from about 4 to 8 p.m. Monday. There's no cover, and there will be a limited menu of Polish favorites like stuffed cabbage.
Pokro Brewing, at 311 N Broad St. in Griffith, will celebrate from noon to 10 p.m. Monday with Polish food, polka music and Polish-inspired craft beer, including a limited release of Pokro Dyngus.
Accordion player Steve Kowalczyk will perform, and the Pierogi Fest Buscias will hang out with the crowd.
"In this day and age I feel traditions get lost," Pokro Brewing owner Dave Gizynski said.
"Being raised Polish and having a Polish brewery makes it so much fun to share and explain our traditions. Every year we celebrate Dyngus Day, our crowds at the brewery get bigger and bigger."