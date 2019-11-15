Regional Health Systems President and CEO Robert “Bob” Krumwied will retire at the end of the year after a long and distinguished career of community service in the Calumet Region.
“Bob’s commitment to build life-long resiliency for each individual we serve will resonate for generations to come. He spent his career striving for Hoosiers’ highest quality of care in mental health and substance use treatment, and advanced the systems’ efforts in treating the whole person,” said Terry Quinn, chairman of the board of directors. “As a board, we are committed to carrying out his legacy for the betterment of Hoosiers.”
Krumwied oversaw Regional Health Systems, which is billed as "Indiana’s largest and most comprehensive network of community-based health care and social services." The Merrillville-based agency offers health care, mental health care and social services to low-income, uninsured and underinsured families through Regional Mental Health Center, Regional Health Clinic and the Geminus Corporation.
During his 30-year tenure, Krumwied strove to treat the whole person by addressing social determinants of health so that clients could recover, survive and thrive. He is credited for merging Lake County’s two community mental health centers, Tri-City Community Mental Health Center and Southlake Mental Health Cente, into Regional Mental Health Center, and then merging it with Geminus Corporation, Lake Park Residential Center, and The Leading Edge Clubhouse Health Center.
Krumwied, who started as Tri-City's CEO in 1989, started offering Early Head Start programming through Geminus Head Start and was the first in Indiana to open a federally qualified health center, Regional Health Clinic, within a community mental health center. His many honors include the Distinguished Hoosier Award and the Sagamore of the Wabash.
“It has been an honor and privilege leading Regional through a transformative journey,” Krumwied said. “I am enormously proud of the staff at Regional and what we have accomplished for our clients. The network’s future prospects are encouraging and I look forward to a smooth transition.”
He will be replaced by Bill Trowbridge, the current president and CEO of Paladin, a Northwest Indiana human service organization.