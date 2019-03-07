Region residents and Region expatriates from across the country can now download "Regionrat," the indie film adaptation of Rich Laskowski's cult novel set in Northwest Indiana.
Gravitas Ventures, a Red Arrow Studios company, has released the movie on demand on a number of platforms that include iTunes, Amazon, Google Play and Vimeo On Demand.
“It was a dream-like victory for everyone who helped make the film,” Laskowski said. “None of us are Hollywood elite. Very few of the cast and crew earn a full time living in the industry. Nothing about the process was easy. Our director drove Uber to help fund this movie. Our star has slept on couches and floors for the last few years while acting and going to college full time. Our producers are regular people who work for a living. I’ve never earned a living as a writer. Finally getting to see 'Regionrat' on screen was a flying pig moment for everyone involved.”
Laskowski wrote the novel about life as a troubled high school student in Northwest Indiana in the 1990s, which was published as a paperback in 2006.
“When writing, visions and possibilities are the furthest thing from my imagination. When I wrote 'Regionrat,' I was so much into the story for emotional reasons that I blacked out all likelihoods and I didn't even know I was writing a novel,” he said. “I was just writing something.”
He never imagined it would someday be adapted into a movie.
“Calling the story Regionrat was the very last word that I wrote after The End, and that was as far ahead as I looked during the entire process,” Laskowski said. “Thinking about what might happen with a story after I'm done, or letting people read it before it's finished, that stuff takes the sexiness out of the romance of writing for me. Looking too far ahead makes it boring. For those reasons, as a rule, I never envision what might happen next outside of the actual storytelling.”
Laskowski said he was happy to see that the filmmakers wanted to make a serious teen drama that turned out to be more of a dark stoner comedy instead.
“It's funny, in all forms of art, how the artist sets out to do something a certain way and then the work takes on a life of its own and becomes something way different than imagined,” he said. “I enjoyed that the filmmakers were able to see past all the sadness and anxiousness in my book to find a lot of opportunities for comedy. The quick punches of comedy are exactly what this dark indie movie needed, and they were a pleasant surprise for me.”
The movie was not completely faithful to his book, but that did not bother him.
“In my mind, it's impossible for a film adaption to be completely faithful to a book, especially one like mine that doesn’t follow a traditional story structure,” Laskowski said. “My book is 450 pages and the movie script is around 110 pages. I was offered the job to write the script several times, but I don't know any other way to tell the story other than with 450 pages. I was never in a state of mind where I was capable of taking that on. It took the outside perspective of our screenwriter and director Javier Reyna to look at my story and re-purpose it as an indie film.”
The cast of characters in the novel had to be condensed in the film version.
“My storytelling style is one of realism, and just like real life, many characters in my book appear briefly and then you never hear from them again,” he said. “They disappear into other social circles and it can be many chapters before I write about them again, if ever. A ton of characters is fine for me, but it doesn't work for an indie movie unless you have a 'Star Wars' budget. There are people in the Region driving SUVs that cost more than our movie. Because of the budget, Javier sometimes had to combine characters from the book into a single character, and many other times characters had to be cut completely from the action for the story work on film. I found it interesting the amount of literary surgery that had to be done on these characters in the script to get it ready to shoot.”
The movie racked up many awards on the film festival circuit last year even with a fresh-faced cast.
“When booking roles for a low budget indie, in many cases filmmakers just try to cast the most talented people available to you at the time. They might not have any opportunity to pick and choose between big names,” Laskowski said. “We certainly didn’t have that luxury either, but we were fortunate to get a lucky result. Our cast, centered around Connor Williams as Ray, gave us a well-acted movie where everyone on screen seems to have great chemistry with each other. An unknown cast is not an advantage when screening in film festivals or when seeking distribution, however, for a story set in The Region the unknown cast that collected awards on the festival circuit turned out be a great fit.”
It was a joy for Laskowski to see his characters on the big screen in recent showings in Hobart and Portage.
“I talked about the large number of characters in the book compared to the movie, but one thing about the characters in the movie that matches the book is, while writing the book, I was not overly loyal to any one character,” Laskowski said. “For example, the main character of Ray, played by one of my favorite actors Connor Williams, has a lot of character flaws and he's someone you like and don't like at the same time. He's kind of a jerk, but there are brief moments where he's nice, and it's confusing to people who expect him to be a hero character. In the movie, the characters are the same way.”
Laskowski feels like he and the filmmakers finally "crossed the finish line after all these years of failing."
"I never lived my life for this possibility because I know what we accomplished is incredibly rare,” he said. “Having a book turned into a film is unlikely, even for great novelists. It's no easy task to make a low budget indie film, that's not categorized as horror, and still achieve a successful festival run, theater play, and legit distribution across all platforms. The completion of this indie film is a testament to the true talent of our cast and crew and the vicious work ethic of our director and producers who never flinched when things didn't work out as planned. Winning will only come when these artists are redeemed for the sacrifices they've made to bring this movie to you. I hope this film will earn the respect from both The Region and Hollywood alike, which is a difficult balancing act.”
For more information, visit http://thegrimster.com/regionrat.html.