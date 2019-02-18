Regionrat movie being released on demand

After picking up several awards while on the film festival circuit and being screened in Region movie theaters, the cinematic adaptation of Richard Laskowski’s underground cult novel "Regionrat" will be released on demand on March 5.
The movie about teenage angst, drug use and tragedy in the Region will be released on a number of platforms, including iTunes, Amazon, Google Play and Vimeo On Demand, through Gravitas Ventures, a Red Arrow Studios company.
"'Regionrat' is a gritty young-adult ﬁlm that reminds you of the high school nights spent hanging with friends and ﬁguring out the weight of human relationships," said Nick Royak from Gravitas Ventures. "We're glad to be working on the ﬁlm."
Screenwriter and director Javier Reyna worked for 13 years to adapt Laskowski’s semi-biographical novel, which relates the life of bored high school students in Northwest Indiana in the 1990s with a wry sense of humor.
"When I was developing Regionrat, I was concerned that people would not care about a ﬁlm that was local speciﬁc, but as I got feedback, I heard many personal stories from actors, and audiences, and when I found out how many of them related to one character or another, I knew we had something special," Reyna said. "I’m so glad that Gravitas watched the ﬁlm and felt the same way,”
The movie has won a number of awards at various festivals including Best Actor, Breakout Performance, Best Ensemble Cast, Best Director, Best Cinematography and Best Film.