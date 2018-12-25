'Regionrat' movie to be screened in the Region

Other than complaining that Pierogi Fest is getting too crowded, working a double shift at the steel mill, or rolling up to Zel's in your 1993 Toyota Tercel, what could be more Region than watching the award-winning "Regionrat" movie in the Region?
Soon you'll get your chance.
The movie adaptation of Richard Laskowski's cult novel about hard-partying Region teenagers in the 1990s, which has been screened at film festivals around the country and picked up some accolades along the way, will soon be shown in Hobart and Valparaiso.
The Northwest Indiana-set indie film that centers around an underachieving teen and a tragic death will be screened at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14 at the AMC Showplace Hobart 12 at 2590 Southlake Mall Drive. Tickets are $11 and on sale now, with proceeds benefiting Michael A. Mirro Neuroscience Fund.
It will then be screened the following week at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21 at Cinemark at Valparaiso at 700 Porter's Vale Blvd. For now, tickets are just $10.
Studio Grimster Pictures describes the movie as "a darkly comedic coming-of-age drama about Ray, academic misfit and slacker extraordinaire, who tries to keep his head down to finish his last year of high school, but can’t catch a break."
"Ray lives in the Region, an industrial wasteland in Northwestern Indiana," the studio said in its movie description. "The residents there are known as 'Region Rats,' because they’ll eat anything and are hard to kill. Ray is hard to kill, but the Region will try. He’s Ferris Bueller on a losing streak, learning lessons he didn’t need to learn, the hard way. In the end, Ray finds his way out, but he’ll go through hell to get there."
The movie was directed by Javier Reyna and stars the actors Connor Williams, Natassia Halabi, Nova Gaver, Harry Holmes, Stephen McAlpin, Jeff Harlow, Rishi Das, John Hayden, Grafton Doyle, Shon D'Mario Evans and Samantha Hodges. It includes footage of Region landmarks like the lakefront, steel mills, and the BP Whiting Refinery.
For tickets, go to tugg.com and search for "Regionrat."