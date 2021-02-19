Registration for Louder Than a Bomb Youth Poetry Festival continues

Students with a passion for poetry can think about entering a special festival to showcase their talents.

Louder Than a Bomb, considered the largest youth poetry festival in the world, is scheduled for March 13-April 24. The festival, which was founded by two Chicago poets and a team of educators, debuted in 2001. The fest is presented by the group Young Chicago Authors.

Registration is currently open for Louder Than a Bomb. The fest takes place virtually this year.

"We encourage young people to sign up with their school and compete as a team," said Demetrius Amparan, donor relations manager of Young Chicago Authors. "If they don't have a team, they can sign up as an individual poet."

Amparan, a Valparaiso University graduate who's won Louder Than a Bomb in the past, said 400 to 600 young poets are expected to compete. The range of topics, he said, is always varied.

Those interested in registering for the fest can do so through Feb. 26. There is no fee to register. For more information and to register, visit youngchicagoauthors.org. Theme for this year's fest is "Rooted & Radical."

Gallery: Regionites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0