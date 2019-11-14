REO rolled out the hits during a recent concert at New Buffalo's Four Winds Casino.
REO played a 90-minute show to a sold-out house at the casino's Silver Creek Event Center. It's been a usual occurrence that the band packs the house for its performances in New Buffalo as well as other locales around the country.
The last time REO performed at Four Winds Casino was in November 2018.
"It's good to be back in New Buffalo. We love you guys," said Kevin Cronin, lead singer of REO. Cronin is a native of Oak Lawn, Illinois.
The band entertained fans with a good mix of their hits and other tunes.
REO was established in the Illinois college town of Champaign in the late '60s. They produced a number of hits and rock anthems throughout the '70s and into the '80s. And these days, the band continues to keep a busy touring schedule across the country and around the world.
Cronin has long been known for his strong vocals with signature high notes. The singer's vocals are still intact and he also remains quite the showman as he regularly banters with the audience.
Featured on the set list for REO's show were "Don't Let Him Go," "Can't Fight This Feeling," "Take It On The Run," "Ridin' the Storm Out," the first big REO hit "Keep on Loving You" and other selections.
One of the highlights of the show was REO's tribute to late rocker Eddie Money, who died in September. Cronin said Money was a friend and a great guy. The band performed Money's hit "Two Tickets To Paradise" in his honor.
12 things to do in the Region this week
Kathleen Turner: Finding My Voice
Kathleen Turner: Finding My Voice
Nov. 15 and 16, 8 p.m. The Broadway Playhouse, Water Tower Place, 175 E. Chestnut St., Chicago.
BroadwayInChicago.com. Actress/singer Kathleen Turner brings her one-woman show to Chicago for two performances. Audiences will hear Turner share behind-the-scenes stories from her career. Turner will also sing songs from the Great American Songbook including tunes such as "On The Street Where You Live" and "Let's Fall in Love."
Provided
John Cleese
John Cleese
NOV.16, 8 p.m. The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, 777 Casino Center Drive, Hammond. 866.711.7463,
https://www.caesars.com/horseshoe-hammond This year marks a pair of milestones for comedy icon John Cleese: “Monty Python’s Flying Circus,” the small screen show that made Cleese a household name in his British homeland, made its debut in October 1989. Three decades ago, he cemented his status as a comedy legend on the big screen in “A Fish Called Wanda.” His Horseshoe Casino show, “John Cleese is At It Again,” finds him reminiscing about his career, which has inspired generations of comedians worldwide.
Photo from Bob King
The Gift of Art
The Gift of Art
THROUGH NOV. 30, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Chesterton Art Center, 115 S. 4th St., Chesterton.
illianaartists.com. Chesterton Art Center turns its gallery walls over to Illiana Artists and their “Gift of Art” exhibit. Illiana Artists is made up of nearly a dozen watercolorists, photographers, oil and acrylic painters and are based at Munster’s Westminster Presbyterian Church. Pictured is a painting by Kathy Los-Rathburn.
Provided
Sons of Serendip
Sons of Serendip
NOV. 15, 7 p.m., Munster High School Auditorium, 8808 Columbia Ave., Munster. 219.923.7879,
lakeshoreconcerts.org. Four Boston University joined forces to see how they would fare on “America’s Got Talent” in 2014. After making their way to the semifinals with their blend of classical music over rock and pop favorites, Sons of Serindip have played for audiences throughout the country, both on their own and augmented by full orchestras.
Provided
ARTability
ARTability
NOV. 15, 7-9 p.m., Christopher Center Community Room at Valparaiso University, 1410 Chapel Drive, Valparaiso. 219.464.9621,
oppent.org. More than five dozen original canvassed artworks created by area artists affiliated with the Valparaiso-based Opportunity Enterprises, which assists those with developmental disabilities, will be shown and for sale. Awards will be given to the artists at the event.
Provided
Second Chances: The Thrift Shop Musical
Second Chances: The Thrift Shop Musical
Nov. 16 and 17, 2 p.m. Nov. 17 and 8 p.m. Nov. 15. Great Oaks Supper Club, 13109 S. Wicker Ave., Cedar Lake. 219.776.0888,
lctg.org. L’arc en Ciel Theatre Group’s latest production looks at the eccentric group of volunteers at a thrift store struggling to keep its doors opens. Dinner is served 90 minutes prior to showtime. Call for prices for show and dinner. A "real" thrift shop experience will be featured before and after the shows where directors Paul and Angie Lowe will be selling some of their items and set pieces from past productions as well as other items. The thrift shop will also be open from noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays on Nov. 16 and 23.
Provided
3 Little Birds Holiday Market
3 Little Birds Holiday Market
NOV. 16, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso.
3littlebirdsmarket.net. Shoppers who have their sights set on local, handmade items, either for themselves or holiday gifts for friends and family, will have their work cut out for them with 3 Little Birds’ at Porter County Expo Center. Santa is also expected to make a stop and food and beverages for attendees of all ages will be available.
Provided
Miller Woods Hike
Miller Woods Hike
NOV. 17 and 24, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Paul H. Douglas Center for Environmental Education, 100 North Lake St., Gary. 219.395.1882,
www.nps.gov. Outdoor enthusiasts of wide degrees of ability will be led by an Indiana State Parks ranger starting at Miller Woods and up through the forestry and dunes to the shore of Lake Michigan. Attendees are encouraged to dress weather appropriate and wear sturdy shoes.
Provided
Betty LaDuke: Social Justice Revisited: Remembering, Reliving, Resisting
Betty LaDuke: Social Justice Revisited: Remembering, Reliving, Resisting
THROUGH DEC. 8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Noon-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Brauer Museum of Art at Valparaiso University, Center for the Arts, 1709 Chapel Drive, Valparaiso. 219.464.5365,
valpo.edu/brauer-museum-of-art . Born in the Bronx and based in Oregon, LaDuke’s half century-plus body of work has inspired generations of artists who have followed. An opening reception is scheduled at Brauer Museum of Art at 7 p.m. Sept. 6.
Provided
'A Christmas Story Comes Home'
'A Christmas Story Comes Home'
THROUGH DEC. 31, 8 a.m-5 p.m. Indiana Welcome Center, 777 Corrine Drive. Hammond. 219.989.7770,
achristmasstorycomeshome.com In honor of the classic early '80s holiday comedy, which is set in the Region, Indiana Welcome Center’s November/December exhibit is made up of a half dozen window displays depicting a variety of scenes from the film.
Provided
Perceived Realities
Perceived Realities
THROUGH DEC. 2, Monday through Friday, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, NIPSCO Art Education Studios, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, 101 W. 2nd St., Michigan City. 219.874.4900,
lubeznikcenter.org. “Perceived Realities” is a collection of original works from Region-based painter Dorothy Graden. The works in the show are based on Graden’s experiences hiking through Southwestern America.
Provided
White Christmas
White Christmas
NOV. 14-DEC. 22, Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. 219.836.3255,
theatreatthecenter.com. Theater at the Center concludes 2019 with a live production of the 1954 big screen classic, which features Irving Berlin standards such as the title song, “Blue Skies” and “Count Your Blessings.”
Provided