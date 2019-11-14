{{featured_button_text}}
REO

REO Speedwagon

 Provided

REO rolled out the hits during a recent concert at New Buffalo's Four Winds Casino.

REO played a 90-minute show to a sold-out house at the casino's Silver Creek Event Center. It's been a usual occurrence that the band packs the house for its performances in New Buffalo as well as other locales around the country.

The last time REO performed at Four Winds Casino was in November 2018.

"It's good to be back in New Buffalo. We love you guys," said Kevin Cronin, lead singer of REO. Cronin is a native of Oak Lawn, Illinois.

The band entertained fans with a good mix of their hits and other tunes.

REO was established in the Illinois college town of Champaign in the late '60s. They produced a number of hits and rock anthems throughout the '70s and into the '80s. And these days, the band continues to keep a busy touring schedule across the country and around the world.

Cronin has long been known for his strong vocals with signature high notes. The singer's vocals are still intact and he also remains quite the showman as he regularly banters with the audience.

Featured on the set list for REO's show were "Don't Let Him Go," "Can't Fight This Feeling," "Take It On The Run," "Ridin' the Storm  Out," the first big REO hit "Keep on Loving You" and other selections.

One of the highlights of the show was REO's tribute to late rocker Eddie Money, who died in September. Cronin said Money was a friend and a great guy. The band performed Money's hit "Two Tickets To Paradise" in his honor.

For more information on REO Speedwagon's live appearances, visit reospeedwagon.com. For information on upcoming shows at Four Winds Casino, visit fourwindscasino.com.

