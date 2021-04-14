REO Speedwagon to headline Friday night at the Festival of the Lakes

You can't fight the feeling when REO Speedwagon returns to Festival of the Lakes in Hammond to headline the Friday night show.

The classic rock band from Champaign, Illinois, which has sold more than 40 million records over its decades-long career, previously played the summer festival in 2005. REO Speedwagon has had many hits like "Keep On Loving You," "Can't Fight This Feeling," "Roll with the Changes," "Take it on the Run," "In my Dreams," "Keep Pushin'," "Keep the Fire Burnin'" and "Ride the Storm Out."

"It was part of their comeback tour. At the time it was one of our biggest shows," Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said. "They drew 15,000 people and they were amazing."

The free summer festival will take place July 14-18, but may be extended to six or seven days because of the pandemic.

"People didn't get to go to the festival last year," he said. "I know a lot of people in the Region who like to have a staycation because Festival of the Lakes is followed by Pierogi Fest the next week and then the Lake County Fair and WHAM."