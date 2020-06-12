Review: 'Artemis Fowl' wasn't worth the wait after all

The elder Fowl, a dealer of antiquities, is kidnapped and held hostage for a missing MacGuffin called the Aculos. The younger Fowl, relying on his father's teachings and clues in his office, learns of the magical world his dad has long secretly trafficked in with the help of his bodyguard/butler (a dubious role, played by Nonso Anozie). Believing the fairies responsible, he manages to kidnap one named Holly (Lara McDonnell), prompting a war with their special forces, LEPrecon, who are led by Dench.

If there was a single soul left who doubted the powers of the 85-year-old Dench, “Artemis Fowl” may do the trick. Even in a green winged suit presiding iron-fisted over an army of fairies, she is miraculously none the worse for wear. It is now proven: She can rise above anything.

The script by the usually much better Irish playwright Conor McPherson and Hamish McColl is surely much edited. The movie clocks in at close to 90 minutes and relies on the regular narration of a gravely voiced dwarf named Mulch played by Josh Gad.