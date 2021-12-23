Review: Ragan captivates with new thriller 'Count to Three'

"Count to Three" by T.R. Ragan (Thomas & Mercer)

T.R. Ragan's alluring new thriller, "Count to Three," centers around private investigator Dani Callahan after her daughter, Tinsley, went missing five years ago. Dani's ex-husband Matthew accepts that Tinsley is dead and gone, but Dani won't give up the hope that someday she'll find their beloved Tinsley.

But Tinsley's is only one of the three cases dominating Dani's life right now. A lawyer is experiencing strange disturbances in her house — furniture moving, food missing from the fridge, clothes rearranged. And a teen girl named Ali Cross has gone missing. Police think she ran away, but a local kid swears up and down he saw her shoved into the back of a van.

Meanwhile, Dani's young, rambunctious assistant, Quinn, doesn't mind using uncouth and even irresponsible methods to make progress on their missing persons cases. On the five-year anniversary of Tinsley's abduction, Quinn stirs the pot. Neither Quinn nor Dani could be ready for what that stirring dredges up from the muck.