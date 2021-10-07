Review: Thai cave incident explored in riveting ‘The Rescue’

It turns out cave diving is not something any elite emergency team in the world has trained for. The only experts are the weekend hobbyists, which is how a group of middle-aged British men became central to the operation. There are so many compelling characters helping to tell this story, but the two Brits, Rick Stanton and John Volanthen, are almost too good to be true— wry, unassuming and a little wounded still from their early years when they were not successful in team sports. In other words, there is a reason why they find solace and peace in the muddy, confined, dangerous recesses of underwater caves that would send most people into a panic. It is not dissimilar to “Free Solo's” Alex Honnold.

At every turn, they’re prepared for the worst and bracing to find a cavern of dead, decaying bodies. And even finding the boys and their coach alive doesn't provide much comfort. Now these volunteers are going to have to get them out safely, too, and nothing about the extraction is straightforward. Grown adults, we find out, get disoriented and panic after just a few minutes underwater in a cave. The children will have to endure a two and a half hour journey to get through a mile and a half of cave. And it only gets more harrowing as the film gives the audience a front row seat to the unbelievable process of getting them out, the rising stakes for everyone and, of course, the tragic death of a former Thai Navy diver who just wanted to help.