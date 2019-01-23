A traveling national exhibit about Mexican painter Frida Kahlo kicks off with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 29, at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon, near Joliet.
The "Frida Kahlo's Garden" exhibit was adapted from "Frida Kahlo: Art, Garden Life" organized by guest curator Adriana Zavala at The New York Botanical Garden in 2015 and is on a five-year tour across the country. It will be displayed for 47 days at 25055 W. Walnut Lane in Channahon.
The ribbon cutting will include complimentary Mexican pastries and coffee. Other events planned during the course of the exhibit include airings of the PBS documentary “The Life and Times of Frida Kahlo" at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturdays Feb. 2 and March 16, and at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays Feb. 14 and March 14.
Visitors can learn about the flowers and plants in Frida's garden and her art during "Frida's Flowers Bingo" at 1 and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9. Kevin Eberhard, chief horticulturist from Bird Haven Greenhouse and Conservatory, will give the "The Scoop on Succulents" at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 16.
Justin Witte, director and curator of Cleve Carney Art Gallery at the College of DuPage, will give a talk titled "Art Lecture – Frida 2020: Contemporary Connections" about Kahlo's continued relevance in contemporary society at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9.
A "Botany and Art in Conservation" presentation will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, and the education center will host an "Upcycled Flowers Craft Workshop" in which people can make flowers from repurposed materials at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 2.
Other weekend events include artist demonstrations, musical performances, and other cultural experiences. Visitors will be able to "create their own masterpieces" at the "Frida's Garden Studio," which will be open throughout the studio.
The free exhibit is open to ages through March 16, and includes exhibition panels in English and Spanish.
The exhibit at 25055 W. Walnut Lane in Channahon will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays, and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.
For more information, visit reconnectwithnature.org.