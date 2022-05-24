Rick Ross to play free show at Hammond's Festival of the Lakes

Celebrated rapper Rick Ross, who's put out hits for more than 15 years, will headline Saturday night at Hammond's Festival of the Lakes this July.

The Miami-based hip hop artist and record executive known for hits like "Hustlin'" and "Mafia Music" will perform a free concert at the Pavilion at Wolf Lake in Hammond on July 16. He'll be accompanied by The Lox, the rap group consisting of Styles P, Sheek Louch and Jadakiss.

"We're excited to welcome Grammy-nominated record-breaking icon Rick Ross and gritty Billboard favorites, The Lox," Festival of the Lakes posted to social media. "With hits like 'Hustlin',' 'Aston Martin Music,' 'Money,' 'Power & Respect' and 'Recognize,' you won’t want to miss a legendary night with hip hop icons live at Wolf Lake Pavilion."

Known as Rozay, Teflon Don, Boss and other nicknames, Ross has released chart-trending albums like "Port of Miami," "Trilla," "Deeper Than Rap," "Hood Billionaire" and "Richer Than I Ever Been" over the years. He's racked up several Grammy nominations, including for the album "God Forgives, I Don't" and the song "Purple Lamborghini" with Skrillex on the "Suicide Squad" soundtrack.

The music kicks off at 7 p.m. on July 16 with Ross taking the stage around 9 p.m. Wolf Lake opens at noon and the VIP section at 6 p.m.

Toby Keith, Counting Crows and Lynyrd Skynyrd also will headline the Wednesday, Thursday and Friday shows at Festival of the Lakes.

Hammond had tried to reschedule Snoop Dogg, who was originally supposed to perform at Festival of the Lakes before the coronavirus pandemic hit, but his television, movie and record executive schedule has not allowed for it, Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said.

Running from July 13-17 this year, Festival of the Lakes celebrates Hammond's three lakes: Lake Michigan, Wolf Lake and George Lake. It also has a carnival midway, local food vendors, fireworks, a fishing derby, a golf scramble and other festivities.

VIP tickets are currently available to the concerts for $75, marked down from $100.

Parking to the festival is $30 per car.

For more information, visit FestivaloftheLakes.com.

