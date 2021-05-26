 Skip to main content
Riff Raff to perform at Hobart Art Theater
The rapper Riff Raff, also known as Jody Highroller, is returning to the Region to perform in Hobart.

The Texas-based hip hop artist will perform a show at 7 p.m. June 5 at the Hobart Art Theater at 230 S. Main Street in downtown Hobart. 

The inspiration for James Franco's character Alien in Harmony Korine's "Spring Breakers," Houston-based Riff Raff is known for his freestyling hits like "Tip Toein’ In My Jawdinz" and "How To Be The Man." His albums include "Neon Icon," "Peach Panther" and "Pink Python."

He was a member of the band Three Loco along with Andy Milonakis and Dirt Nasty, which had hits like "We Are Farmers" and "Neato."

"He has truly become one of the biggest and most underrated musicians/icons of our time," promoter Paul Panicali said.

Known for his tattoos, bling and outsized personality, Riff Raff has collaborated with a ton of rappers, including Childish Gambino, Mac Miller, Wiz Khalifa, Chief Keef, Action Bronson, G-Eazy, Gucci Mane, Danny Brown, Quavo, Slim Thug, Soulja Boy, Mystikal, Far East Movement and Kitty Pryde.

He has a large following on social media, including 1.5 million followers on Instagram, more than 770,000 followers on Twitter and more than 338,000 subscribers on YouTube. Riff Raff is in the middle of a national tour that also includes stops in Fort Wayne, Louisville and Lombard, Illinois.

Tickets are $25 and available at ticketweb.com. He's also doing a post-show meet-and-greet with VIP tickets ranging from $50 to $130 that includes a commemorative tour T-shirt and the option of a 15-minute mullet cut with Mazerati Matt.

For more information, call 219-942-1670 or visit brickartlive.com.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

