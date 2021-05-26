Riff Raff to perform at Hobart Art Theater

The rapper Riff Raff, also known as Jody Highroller, is returning to the Region to perform in Hobart.

The Texas-based hip hop artist will perform a show at 7 p.m. June 5 at the Hobart Art Theater at 230 S. Main Street in downtown Hobart.

The inspiration for James Franco's character Alien in Harmony Korine's "Spring Breakers," Houston-based Riff Raff is known for his freestyling hits like "Tip Toein’ In My Jawdinz" and "How To Be The Man." His albums include "Neon Icon," "Peach Panther" and "Pink Python."

He was a member of the band Three Loco along with Andy Milonakis and Dirt Nasty, which had hits like "We Are Farmers" and "Neato."

"He has truly become one of the biggest and most underrated musicians/icons of our time," promoter Paul Panicali said.

Known for his tattoos, bling and outsized personality, Riff Raff has collaborated with a ton of rappers, including Childish Gambino, Mac Miller, Wiz Khalifa, Chief Keef, Action Bronson, G-Eazy, Gucci Mane, Danny Brown, Quavo, Slim Thug, Soulja Boy, Mystikal, Far East Movement and Kitty Pryde.