Ring in the new at a Region party or make some fireworks of your own

The countdown to 2023 is on, so get your party hats and noise makers ready because there are plenty of ways to celebrate in the Region.

For those looking to boogie the night away, the Porter County Expo Center is hosting its Saturday Night New’s Year’s Eve Fever.

The 21 and older event runs from 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Dec. 31 at the center, 215 E. Division Road in Valparaiso.

The celebration includes an open bar, champagne toast at midnight, hors d’oeuvres stations by Pikk’s, late night snack, photo stations, party favors and coffee and desserts. Party DJs will play music throughout the event. Guests are encouraged to dress in the party’s “Saturday Night Fever” theme, and the event includes prizes for the best dressed.

The cost is $80 per person. Visit www.portercountyexpo.com/179/saturday-night-new-years-eve-fever for information and to purchase tickets.

Avenue 912 also has an all-inclusive New Year’s Eve party planned at the event center at 202 W. Ridge Road, in Griffith.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Dec. 31, and Nawty will be performing from 8 p.m. until midnight, said Patrick Murdock of Avenue 912.

He said a buffet dinner catered by Set ‘Em Up starts at 7 p.m. Fried chicken, mostaccioli, sausage and kraut, green beans, mashed potatoes and salad will be served.

“Bar included until midnight,” Murdock said, adding the event also features a midnight toast.

Tickets are $85 per person. Visit nawtynyeparty.eventbrite.com to purchase tickets.

The Whiting Knights of Columbus is hosting its New Year’s Pierogi Drop that includes indoor and outdoor festivities at 1120 119th St. in Whiting.

The event starts at 8 p.m. Dec. 31, and it culminates with a 10-foot illuminated pierogi descending 75 feet at midnight. There will be a countdown clock as the pierogi drops as well as music and a fireworks show.

The celebration also features live entertainment throughout the night, food and an indoor/outdoor beer garden at the Knights of Columbus hall. The cover charge for indoor activities is $5 for adults and free for children 17 and younger.

Visit www.pierogidrop.com for information.

In Crown Point, the city has organized a children’s New Year’s Eve party that runs from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 31 at St. Matthias Hall, 101 W. Burrell Drive. The cost is $7 per person, and children 2 and younger are free.

The celebration features a DJ, magician, face painting, beverages and snacks.

Visit www.crownpoint.in.gov/404/kids-new-years-eve-party to register.

For those who want to stay in for New Year’s Eve, there are some ways to make your celebration a bit brighter.

Rick “Ricochet” Chandler, of Willy’s Works Fireworks in Crown Point, said fireworks are a fun way to close out the year and celebrate the start of 2023.

He said fireworks use is limited to certain days in Indiana, and “New Year’s Eve is one of them, so we can go all out.”

Chandler said there are a variety of options when it comes to creating your own fireworks show.

“Some of our popular fireworks for New Year’s are Dirty Duck, Boss Lady and One Wild Ride,” he said. “These are 200-gram cake fireworks that you light once and watch dazzling displays light up the night sky over 100 feet in the air.

“Some people go really wild with 500-gram finale cakes like Party USA, Patriotic Wave and Chain Reaction,” Chandler said. “These are some of the biggest, baddest aerial displays with huge bursts of electric color and cosmic effects.”

Chandler said there are less intense options for celebrating, including sparklers and snap pops. There also is a large assortment of fountains with showers of sparks that are about 10 to 12 feet high.

Whatever fireworks you’re using, Chandler said safety is paramount, citing a children’s rhyme to help people remember the basics.

“Not by faces, not by ears, not by eyes, cause that brings tears,” Chandler said.

Those celebrating with fireworks also must be aware of their surroundings and the weather.

“It is also important to make sure you have plenty of room for aerial fireworks, keeping them away from trees and houses especially if it's windy,” Chandler said.

Visit www.willysworksfireworks.com for information about Willy’s Works and its fireworks.