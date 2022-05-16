 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story urgent

Ringo Starr to play Four Winds Casino

  • 0
Ringo Starr to play Four Winds Casino

Ringo Starr speaks at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Cleveland.

 Mark Duncan, AP photo

Legendary Beatles drummer Ringo Starr is coming to Four Winds Casino in Southwest Michigan.

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center at 11111 Wilson Road in New Buffalo. The group features Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, Hamish Stuart and Edgar Winter.

Starr will stop in Harbor Country as part of a national tour.

“It is so great to finally announce all these shows we had planned for 2020, and I am really looking forward to playing them," he said in a press release. “How great to start at Casino Rama, where we’ve begun 5 All Starr tours, and then to go back to the Beacon, and to the Greek, which was the last show we played in 2019 on our 30th Anniversary tour. I can’t wait to see all our fans and until then I’m sending everyone peace and love and see you soon.”

Starr has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice as both a Beatle and a solo artist. Since 1970, he's released 20 solo studio albums and has been touring with his All Starr Band for more than 30 years.

People are also reading…

He's won nine Grammy Awards and been knighted. He's published eight books, appeared in 15 films and won an Academy Award.

Over the last two years, he has released two EPs, "Zoom In" and "Change The World." He's also put out two books: "Ringo Rocks: 30 Years of the All Starrs 1989-2019" and "Lifted: Fab Images and Memories of My Life with the Beatles from Across the Universe."

For more information or tickets, visit fourwindscasino.com or call 866- 494-6371.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Alabama Barker gives first look at newlyweds Travis, Kourtney Kardashian

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts