Ringo Starr to play Four Winds Casino

Legendary Beatles drummer Ringo Starr is coming to Four Winds Casino in Southwest Michigan.
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center at 11111 Wilson Road in New Buffalo. The group features Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, Hamish Stuart and Edgar Winter.
Starr will stop in Harbor Country as part of a national tour.
“It is so great to finally announce all these shows we had planned for 2020, and I am really looking forward to playing them," he said in a press release. “How great to start at Casino Rama, where we’ve begun 5 All Starr tours, and then to go back to the Beacon, and to the Greek, which was the last show we played in 2019 on our 30th Anniversary tour. I can’t wait to see all our fans and until then I’m sending everyone peace and love and see you soon.”
Starr has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice as both a Beatle and a solo artist. Since 1970, he's released 20 solo studio albums and has been touring with his All Starr Band for more than 30 years.
He's won nine Grammy Awards and been knighted. He's published eight books, appeared in 15 films and won an Academy Award.
Over the last two years, he has released two EPs, "Zoom In" and "Change The World." He's also put out two books: "Ringo Rocks: 30 Years of the All Starrs 1989-2019" and "Lifted: Fab Images and Memories of My Life with the Beatles from Across the Universe."
For more information or tickets, visit fourwindscasino.com or call 866- 494-6371.
