The Beatles legend Ringo Starr will play Four Winds New Buffalo this fall just across the state line.

The drummer-turned-solo artist from Liverpool, England will tour with his All Starr Band this fall. Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band will play a show at the Chicago Theatre in Chicago's Loop on Oct. 5 and at Four Winds New Buffalo at 11111 Wilson Road on April 6.

“Well, I love to play. I love an audience,” Ringo told Pollstar, which just did a cover story on his spring tour. “This is a known fact. I love the audience, they love me. We have fun on tour. That's what it's all about. I don't do this to be miserable. I have a lot of joy. I get a lot of joy and I just love doing it… and I'll be doing a lot of peace and love in your city soon, May, June, look me up.”

The lineup this year includes Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette.

The tour will stop in Ontario, Tuscon, Albuquerque, Kansas City, St. Louis, Nashville, Clearwater, Atlanta, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Grand Rapids, Detroit, Charleston, Columbus, Little Rock and Thackerville, Oklahoma.

A prolific live performer, Starr also toured last spring and fall. He released the new album EP3 last fall and the music video "Everyone and Everything." He also created 500 life-sized "Peace and Love" sculptures of his iconic hand symbols, which were sold by Julien's Auctions to benefit the Lotus Foundation.

The musical legend, who was the lead vocalist for the classic Beatles hits "Yellow Submarine" and "With a Little Help from My Friends," also has been knighted.

For more information, visit RingoStarr.com.

